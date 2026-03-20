STEEL MAGNOLIAS To Play Group Rep Theatre In North Hollywood

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The Group Rep Theatre is presenting STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling, directed by Kathleen R. Delaney, with performances running through April 26, 2026 at its North Hollywood venue.

Set in a Louisiana beauty salon, the play follows six women as they navigate friendship, loss, and resilience. The production features April Audia as M’Lynn, Savannah Mortenson as Shelby, Cynthia Payo as Truvy, Faye Reynolds as Annelle, Sara Shearer as Clairee, and Janet Wood as Ouiser, with Grace Buzzini serving as understudy for Annelle and Shelby.

The creative team includes co-producer and set designer Mareli Mitchel-Shields, lighting designer Noemi Barrera, Costume Designer Angela Manke, and sound designer and stage manager Cathy Diane Tomlin.

Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will follow the Sunday matinee performances on March 22 and March 29.

Ticketing Information

STEEL MAGNOLIAS is playing at The Group Rep Theatre Mainstage (10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood) through April 26, 2026. Tickets are $36 general admission, $30 for students and seniors, and $25 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available at thegrouprep.com or by calling 818-763-5990.