START SWIMMING to Debut as Part of Hollywood Fringe Fest

Indomitus Theatre Company is proud to present their inaugural production of Start Swimming, by James Fritz. ITC brings to life this new and relevant play as they officially kick off their theatre company. Indomitus Theatre was founded on the notion that all art must be brave, compassionate, and captivating. Start Swimmingopens June 7, 2019 at The Broadwater.

James Fritz's Start Swimming is a surrealistic play drenched in political upheaval that asks what power young people have to create change. In a room: there are five people with nothing to go on other than their instincts and their desire to live. Is it worth taking risks when a misstep can destroy all they've worked for? How do they fight the unseen powers that manipulate their fear in an attempt to abuse control - All when the rules keep changing? Using Pavlovian consequences, Orwellian overtones, and theatre of cruelty style, this play questions authority, the definition of freedom, and explores the journey of resistance and revolution.

The Cast of Start Swimming

Maria Camacho - #8

Justice Quinn - #11

Laurent Sayer - #19

Ethan Stachelek - #24

Jose Marcel Gonzales Aquino - #99

Production team

Written by James Fritz

Directed & Choreographed by Alexandra Fiallos

Produced by Katarina and Alexandra Fiallos

Costume Designer Sharly Kama

Lighting Designer Carlos Ramierz

Sound Designer Vern Yonemura

Set Designer Teshi Nakagawa

Stage Manager Nathan Graves

Assistant Stage Manager Johnny Cendejas

Supervising Stage Manager Angel Hernandez

Master Set Builder Monty Cooper

Bold, Fierce, Wild, Ungovernable, Untamed, Indomitus.A latin adjective that has become our mission. We believe that all art should be unapologetic, raw and utterly truthful even if it is hard to swallow. It is our goal to create a movement of brave art that provokes, inspires, and educates. Live theatre needs to become our classroom and our platform to debate, share, and to create a sense of community and unity across all borders. We believe it is time to continue breaking boundaries and exceed expectations. We seek fearlessness and bravery to rediscover the beauty and compassion of our humanity. It is time for a modern Renaissance. Online: www.indomitustheatre.com





