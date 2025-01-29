SONNETS FROM SUBURBIA to be Presented at Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sonnets From Suburbia, the acclaimed one-woman show with music, will return by popular demand to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival. Presented by The 6th Act, this captivating production, written and performed by actress and writer Penny Peyser, is directed by Co-Artistic Directors Matthew Leavitt and Liza Seneca. The show will take the stage on February 12 at 7 p.m. at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre.

Step into the witty and poignant world of Lady Penelope, the self-proclaimed Los Angeles laureate of iambic pentameter and rhyme. Through beautifully crafted Elizabethan sonnets, she reflects on modern life, wrestles with past demons, and humorously embraces her reluctance to leave her cozy quarantine. This performance blends sharp humor, relatable insight, and lyrical mastery, offering audiences a unique theatrical experience.

SHOW INFORMATION

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN: February 12, 7 p.m.

TICKETS: $25

ADMISSION: Ages 16+

