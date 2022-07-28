SONGS IN THE KEY OF SHE Comes to Feinstein's at Vitello's in August

Bringing together four of Southern California's powerhouse singers, "Songs in the Key of She" will celebrate the sisterhood they all share through song.

Stepping into the spotlight with an all-star band are versatile chanteuses Meloney Collins, Lisa Donahey, Billye Johnstone and Betsy Holm. These talented women will be sharing the stage performing songs that have influenced and shaped them as vocalists. Each will bring their impeccable and interpretive vocal and musical styles to this night of music and will tap into each of their musical passions from everything from pop, R&B, rock, the Great American Songbook, classic standards and jazz.

Each of these women has earned their place in the music industry. They are not only versatile singers and songwriters, but also music professionals who regularly bring their talent to sing on a variety of projects from studio recording sessions for TV and film to recording their own albums to touring in concerts, large and small, all over the world.

"Songs in the Key of She" is Saturday, August 13, 2022 and the show will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for dinner. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City, CA.

All tickets for the performance are $30 for general seating. Tickets for Saturday, August 13, are available for purchase in advance online or by calling (818) 769-0905.

For more information about Feinstein's at Vitello's, please visit www.vitellosrestaurant.com.