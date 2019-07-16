SINGULAR STORIES: A Festival Of Solo Shows Arrives At The Dragon Theatre In Redwood City In August

Singular Stores: A Celebration of Unique Voices is the newest addition to the Dragon Theatre line up. Managing Director Kimberly Wadycki says that "for the past few years we've received applications from local artists to produce a solo show as a part of the 2nd Stages Series application process. Those types of stories are not a great fit for the 2nd Stages series, but we are aware that there are a number of artists developing solo shows with very few performance options available to them. We've workshopped more than a few solo shows in our Monday Night Play Space series - Laura Jane Bailey's show "Mutti" actually held its first full performance on our stage in that series. With all the new programming we're adding we thought this summer would be a great way to test run the concept for future development. We're thrill to have Trevor Allen's "Working for the Mouse," Laura Jane Bailey's "Mutti," and Fred Pitts' "California Missions and Race Tour" on our stage for a limited run in early August."

Ever wonder what really goes on at the Happiest Place on Earth? Working for the Mouse started out as a live solo show chronicling the life of a costumed character and answers this and other burning questions like, "Is it hot in there?", "Where do you see out of?" and "What kind of underwear does Mickey wear under there?" Playwright and performer Trevor Allen spent a few years in Southern California playing Pluto, Mr. Smee, the Mad Hatter and other characters in his height range on his quest for voice clearance and his dream of becoming Peter Pan. He recounts his tales of backstage debauchery, militant managers and his quirky coworkers in this unique coming-of-age tale that blows pixie dust in your eyes while offering a glimpse behind the ears of the Magic Kingdom. "Working for the Mouse" was awarded Best of the San Francisco Fringe Festival and went on to play to sold-out houses and critical acclaim in Berkeley, San Francisco, and even Los Angeles without once getting a cease-and-desist order from Disney. "Working for the Mouse" is written and performed by Trevor Allen and directed by Nancy Carlin.

Mutti is a monologue about a Midwest, middle-aged woman finding who she is through women's work. What dirty secrets lurks behind the seemingly antiseptic cornfields of the Midwest and the fresh comforts of suburban California. How does anyone live through trauma, deep disappointment and the horrors of a World War, to come out the other side brimming with joy, kindness and hospitality? Is it possible to have peace, love and dust-free living without being resentful? With the help of a new husband and a new Mother-In-Law, she dives into the meaning of family, love and housekeeping. "Mutti" is written and performed by Laura Jane Bailey.

Summer 2012. Fred is standing in the middle of a California Mission church with a docent and 3 other visitors. One is an expert on the Catholic Church. One is an expert on Native American history. The third is an expert on... everything else. They stare at Fred. Is his fly open? Hair mussed? They have one thing in common. They are all experts on which famous black person Fred resembles. Written and performed by Fred Pitts.

