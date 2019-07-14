SHE'S HISTORY! Comes to The Lounge Theatre

SHE'S HISTORY! the longest running solo play in Los Angeles, celebrates Women's Equality Day with ONE Performance, and honors our unknown, unheralded and forgotten heroines past and present.

WHEN: Sunday, August 11th at 2:00PM (running time 75 minutes, no intermission)

WHERE: The Lounge Theatre 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90068

(2 blocks East of Vine at El Centro) Free Street Parking On Sunday Handicap accessible, Concessions

WHO: Amy Simon, Writer/Performer Directed by: Richard Kuhlman with Mark Travis

TICKETS: Tickets: $20 (Discounts Available) Family Friendly (10 and up)

(310) 308-0947 sheshistory.com https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4295802

Amy Simon is a Mom On A Mission.

When her ten-year-old daughter came home from school one March stating she was planning on doing her women's history project on Cher or Janet Jackson, this Writer/Performer/Cultural Herstorian knew something needed to be done.

Drawing on diaries, letters, publications, and biographies and combining theater, history, multimedia, audience interaction, and good old-fashioned story telling, SHE'S HISTORY! brings to life the true tales of fabulous females, then and now. Going back and forth from the past to the present, Amy Simon poignantly finds the funny as she chronicles the struggles and accomplishments of our unheralded, unknown and forgotten heroines whose courage and strength inspire her as she raises her two daughters. Watch Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony multi-task just like today's mom - running the house, fixing dinner and corralling the kids, all while working on the Fourteenth Amendment. Hear about our first feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, and listen, as Frances Wright becomes the first woman to speak in public to "promiscuous" audiences. Learn how Alice Paul stole President Wilson's parade, and see how she suffered for the cause. Watch Nancy Pelosi become the First Female Speaker of The House, witness Sojourner Truth's powerful Ain't I A Woman speech and experience Shirley Chisholm's humanity. See what inspired Bella Abzug, Lucretia Mott, Eleanor Roosevelt and Golda Meir. Hear about Lilly Ledbetter and Equal Pay, Victoria Woodhull (the first woman to run for president) and Hillary Clinton, bloomers, suffrage, maternal profiling, the road to Seneca Falls, abolition and more! It's all there in a fast-paced GALA-PALOOZA honoring Female America.





