SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater

Mar. 13, 2023  

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with the University of Delaware Master Players Concert Series, presents the World Premiere of SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT, from Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18, 2023, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

A compelling tale of how the unifying and healing power of music brings cultures together, Shanghai Sonatas is about Jewish refugee musicians finding sanctuary in the Jewish Ghetto of Shanghai in the 1940's. As a Jewish violinist takes on a troubled Chinese teenager as his student, a connection is made that helps both of them overcome their trauma and survive the war.

This musical theater work, setting ripples in motion that carry through to this day, is based on first-person accounts of European musicians who used their optimism, humor, and musical talents to survive, forging friendships with their with their Chinese neighbors who saved their lives until Allied forces brought freedom to the region in 1945.

Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18, 2023
Thursday - Saturday, 7:30 pm; Saturday, 2:30 pm
RUNNING TIME:
Approximately 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission.
