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SHAKESPEARE ON LOVE Will Open at Parsons Nose Theater

The production directed by Paul Perri intertwines classic Shakespeare scenes with modern marriage counseling in an intimate 48-seat theater.

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SHAKESPEARE ON LOVE Will Open at Parsons Nose Theater

What happens when the words of Shakespeare meet the struggles of modern love? Shakespeare On Love tells the story of a married couple who turn to counseling after they have lost their ability to communicate. Having first met as college students in a production of Romeo & Juliet, the couple now finds themselves facing a different kind of drama- one in which the words are harder to find and the stakes are deeply personal.

Scenes from Shakespeare's plays weave through the couple's therapy sessions, reflecting the conflicts, desires and contradictions of their own marriage and revealing just how timeless the struggles of love can be. By blending heartfelt drama and comedy into a therapy session, Shakespeare On Love explores whether the language of love that has inspired audiences for centuries can help two people rediscover how to speak to each other.

Presented in the intimate setting of Parson's Nose Theater (approx. 48 seats), the production promises a close-up look at marriage, love, desire, manipulation, communication and friendship both through modern eyes and Shakespeare's poetic writings.

The performances will begin on November 7, 2026. Tickets are available now.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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