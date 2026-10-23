SHAKESPEARE ON LOVE Will Open at Parsons Nose Theater

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What happens when the words of Shakespeare meet the struggles of modern love? Shakespeare On Love tells the story of a married couple who turn to counseling after they have lost their ability to communicate. Having first met as college students in a production of Romeo & Juliet, the couple now finds themselves facing a different kind of drama- one in which the words are harder to find and the stakes are deeply personal.

Scenes from Shakespeare's plays weave through the couple's therapy sessions, reflecting the conflicts, desires and contradictions of their own marriage and revealing just how timeless the struggles of love can be. By blending heartfelt drama and comedy into a therapy session, Shakespeare On Love explores whether the language of love that has inspired audiences for centuries can help two people rediscover how to speak to each other.

Presented in the intimate setting of Parson's Nose Theater (approx. 48 seats), the production promises a close-up look at marriage, love, desire, manipulation, communication and friendship both through modern eyes and Shakespeare's poetic writings.

The performances will begin on November 7, 2026. Tickets are available now.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 29 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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