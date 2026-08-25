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Parson's Nose Theater will present a reading of playwright Hoyt Hilsman's new adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 18th century comedy The Rivals, with performances Sunday, August 30 at 3:00 p.m. and Monday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m. at Parson's Nose Theater in Old Pasadena.

Hilsman's adaptation brings Sheridan's classic comedy of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, outrageous characters and unforgettable language to a contemporary audience while preserving the wit and comic spirit that have made The Rivals a theatrical favorite for more than two centuries. First performed in 1775, The Rivals follows the complicated courtship of Lydia Languish and Captain Jack Absolute, whose attempts to navigate love, family expectations and elaborate deceptions lead to a cascade of comic misunderstandings. At the center of the action is the famously eccentric Mrs. Malaprop, whose gloriously misused vocabulary has given the English language the term “malapropism.”

In Hilsman's adaptation, the timeless comedy is given fresh energy and immediacy while retaining Sheridan's sharp observations about romance, social class, vanity and the often ridiculous ways people pursue love. “Sheridan created characters and situations that are still remarkably recognizable,” said Hoyt Hilsman. “The challenge—and the pleasure—is to make the language and comedy feel immediate for a modern audience while honoring the brilliance of the original.” Parson's Nose Theater, known for its lively adaptations of classic works and its commitment to bringing great literature to contemporary audiences, continues its tradition of making classic theater accessible, fast-paced and entertaining.

Audiences are invited to experience Sheridan's classic comedy through Hilsman's fresh theatrical adaptation in the intimate setting of the historic Parson's Nose Theater.

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