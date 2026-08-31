A COMPLETE HISTORY OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL to Open at Parson's Nose Theater

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Parson's Nose Theater will present A Complete History of the American Musical… in 90 Minutes or Less, opening September 12, 2026, at the historic Parson's Nose Theater in Old Town Pasadena.

A celebration of the American musical theater, A Complete History of the American Musical… takes audiences on an entertaining journey through the songs, stories, composers, lyricists, and cultural moments that have shaped one of America's most enduring theatrical art forms. Parsons Nose “Community College” class (wink wink) led by Professor Barry Gordon combines humor, music, history, and theatrical storytelling, to give audiences both a lively introduction to the American musical and a fresh look at the works that have become part of the nation's cultural heritage.

Can they do it… the whole history of the American musical theater in just 90 minutes? Who knows? Maybe… maybe not! But who cares! You learn a little and enjoy a lot of great music in a journey that starts a very long time ago and brings you right up to the present. Audiences will enjoy music from Cohan, Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, Miranda and many surprises along the way.

Presented in the intimate setting of Parson's Nose Theater (approx. 45 seats), the production promises a close-up, energetic theatrical experience starring 9 amazing actor/singers helping the Professor bring 200 years to life.

“American musical theater is one of our great original art forms,” said Barry Gordon, who co-created the show with director Gary B. Lamb. “It reflects who we are as a country—our optimism, our conflicts, our humor, our dreams, and our changing culture. A Complete History of the American Musical… is an opportunity to celebrate that remarkable history while having a great time in the theater.”

The production continues Parson's Nose Theater's commitment to bringing accessible, entertaining theater to audiences in Pasadena and throughout the Los Angeles area. Its historic Old Town Pasadena location provides a lovely setting for a production devoted to the history and magic of live theater.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

A Complete History of the American Musical… in 90 Minutes or Less

Opening Night: September 12, 2026

Venue: Parson's Nose Theater

Location: 95 N. Marengo Ave. Pasadena (entrance on Holly street)

Playing Saturdays at 7:00 and Sundays at 3:00 through September.

A Complete History of the American Musical… in 90 Minutes or Less was conceived and written by Barry Gordon and Gary B. Lamb

Musical accompanist and arranger: Lloyd Cooper

Starring Barry Gordon as the Professor

The ensemble/students includes:

Marisa Chandler, Laurine Price, Joey Ruggiero, Jill Rogeshevky, Chris Hester, Carter Michael, Analisa Idalia, Jeff Carey, Catriona Fray

ABOUT PARSON'S NOSE THEATER

Parson's Nose Theater is a Pasadena-based theater company dedicated to presenting smart, accessible, and entertaining theatrical productions for audiences of all ages. The company's intimate performances combine literary and theatrical classics with a distinctive contemporary comic sensibility.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.parsonsnose.com online or contact the theater directly.

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