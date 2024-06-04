SCARS UNSEEN Documentary Feature Film World Premieres At Dances With Films

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dances with Films will present the World Premiere of Scars Unseen, a documentary feature film that showcases the resilience and strength of three remarkable women who have triumphed over domestic violence and are now dedicated to empowering others and paying it forward.

Directed by Meredith Yinger (The Madams) and produced by She TV Media, this inspiring film will premiere at Dances With Films on June 30th at 2:35pm at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Winner of a recent Telly Award for its exceptional 'Use of Music', Scars Unseen is a collaborative effort co-created and co-executive produced by Yinger along with director of photography Natalie Perez (The Madams). Featuring heartfelt interviews with survivors Maha Bodhi, Adrienne Rouan and Trish Steele, the film offers a poignant and empowering narrative that sheds light on the unseen scars of domestic violence.

Scars Unseen is a 'triumph of the human spirit' documentary, following three women who have overcome domestic violence and are paying it forward. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the statistic of 1 in 4 women affected by domestic violence went up to 1 in 3 women. This inspiring documentary highlights each individual's experience involving domestic violence, focusing not on the grim details of their trauma, but rather on the tools and techniques that helped them to persevere on their healing journey. Scars Unseen aims to illuminate the power of healing, de-stigmatize victimhood, and encourage open communication about the causes, treatment, and prevention of abuse. This documentary focuses on the resiliency of three phenomenal women and encourages us all to be more trauma informed. Scars Unseen is changing the conversation around domestic violence.

ABOUT MEREDITH YINGER - Director, Co-Creator, Executive Producer

Meredith Yinger tells the untold. She is a Film Director, Documentarian, and Owner of She TV Media - a female-led, full service video and virtual event production company. Based in Los Angeles, she carries additional titles of bestselling author, producer, host, and voiceover artist. She is dedicated to bringing overlooked stories to life through the magic of film. Meredith eagerly champions those who have overlooked stories to share through her documentaries, interviews with breakthrough experts, and collaborations with established and aspiring artists. The Madams - a She TV Media TV Pilot that Meredith directed - was recognized and awarded at the Cannes Indies Cinema Awards Festival, the Venice Shorts Festival, and the Women Filmmakers from IndieFest. Meredith recently finished her first feature length documentary entitled Scars Unseen - which is about triumph of the human spirit in domestic violence cases - and will premiere at the Dances With Films Festival in June 2024. Meredith is currently in development on her second feature documentary Vulva La Revolution about starting a sexual health revolution in women's healthcare.

AWARDS:

LA Times Inspiring Women 2022 + 2023 Nominee

Women on the Rise 2023 Awards Beneficiary for Documentary Scars Unseen

2023 She Angels Foundation Grant Recipient

Best TV Series/Pilot at Cannes International Cinema Festival for Pilot The Madams

2021 IFundWomen + Jane Walker Grant Recipient

ABOUT NATALIE PEREZ - Co-Creator, Executive Producer, and Director of Photography

Natalie Perez is a cinematographer and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Her work includes narrative and documentary films, shorts, and web-series. From quirky comedies to dark thrillers, dynamic musicals to stark dramas. Natalie's passion stems from genuine and honest stories that capture human emotion and connection. She strives to create visual pieces of art in every frame. The Madams- a web series Natalie Dp-ed and produced- was recently awarded the Award of Merit Special Mention: Web Series and Award of Merit Special Mention: Women Filmmakers from IndieFest.

ABOUT SHE MEDIA TV

She TV Media is a female-led, full service video production company dedicated to telling empowering and positive stories through commercials, documentaries, and narratives. She TV Media was first established in 2019, but built upon 10+ years of production experience, including work on Netflix and Nickelodeon shows.

She TV Media is an innovative company working hands on with clients- entrepreneurs to big corporations-in order to raise their voice and brand awareness through stunning video content. We continuously execute impactful video content, always with the goal of generating positive change in the world.

She TV Media is about to release their first feature documentary called Scars Unseen about triumph of the human spirit in domestic violence cases. We are a glimmer of hope in a male dominated world shedding light on female stories and voices. We are also in development on a new documentary about the disparity in women's healthcare.

Sunday, June 30th at 2:45pm | TCL Chinese Theaters | 6925 Hollywood Blvd | Hollywood, CA.

