SANTAS CIRCUS to Spread Cheer at The Montalbán This Month

Extending Giving Tuesday all season long, Santa's Circus, the cirque-style production, and The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood proudly announce a commitment to community giving through collaborations with four youth-focused charities: the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, D'Addario Foundation/Immersive Music Challenge, LACC's Guardian Scholars, and the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood.

The enchanting family-friendly extravaganza, featuring a blend of theatre, dance and high-flying acrobatics, for families and audiences of all ages, will run from Friday, December 8 to Saturday, December 23, 2023. During the 19 performances, proceeds from 10% of every ticket sold will be donated to these charities. Also, a benefit show on Tuesday, December 12 at 5:00pm has been added to the schedule for the general public to attend along with hundreds of attendees from these participating charities who will receive donated tickets. Patrons who purchase tickets can receive 20% off this show—or ANY show throughout the entire run—when applying the code SCLAHOLIDAY20 at check-out.

Guests will experience 90-minutes of exhilarating entertainment filled with breathtaking stunts, astonishing skills, and a wintery wonderland of magic, illusions, comedy and surprises. Children in the audience are invited to hand-deliver a letter for Santa to Mrs. Clause during the performance, and families receive a complimentary photo opp with Santa after the show. The Montalbán's magical theatre, in the heart of Hollywood, is located at 1615 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Tickets start at $37 (children)/$47 (adults) and are expected to sell quickly. For more information, showtimes and tickets visit the link below.

BENEFIT PERFORMANCE

Tuesday, December 12 @ 5:00pm

Free for families, patients and program participants from the partnering charities. Regular price for everyone else.

The December 12 benefit performance will provide hundreds of free tickets to families, patients and program participants from partnering charities. A portion of theatre seating that evening will also be available to the general public for purchase.

﻿Cirque Factory executive producer Francisco Santos, a Cirque du Soleil veteran and multi-award winning producer, who comes from a multigenerational Spanish circus family said: "We are excited to bring the joy of Santa's Circus to Hollywood and to support such meaningful causes this holiday season. These charitable initiatives aim to spread cheer and make a positive impact in the community, and represent Cirque Factory's desire to give back and bring joy to families and those in need.”

SANTA'S CIRCUS TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Dates: Check calendar for availability Dec. 8-23; showtimes vary and are expected to sell out quickly, advance purchase recommended.

Duration: 90 minutes (plus brief intermission)

Location: The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood, 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Price: Tickets start at $37 (children) / $47 (adults) at the link below.

Promo code:

Enter SCLAHOLIDAY20 in the voucher field at checkout for a 20% discount.

Each ticket sold will direct 10% to the four participating charities.

ANOTHER CHARITABLE PERFORMANCE HAPPENING OFF-SITE

There will be a special appearance by Santa's Circus performers in Seacrest Studios at the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) on Monday, December 18, 2023. The troupe will bring the magic of the circus to hospitalized children who cannot attend a performance in person.

ABOUT SANTA'S CIRCUS

﻿From Miami-based theatrical production company Cirque Factory, which brings together skilled international artists spanning the cirque arts for its unique fun-filled performances, Santa's Circus is a magical, family-friendly holiday show featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics and heartwarming entertainment.

﻿Playing for three consecutive weekends at The Montalbán Theatre, Santa's Circus is the troupe's follow-up to The Vampire Circus engagement that sold out to rave reviews this past fall.

ABOUT THE PARTNERING CHARITIES:

Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF's primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers—Seacrest Studios—within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Philadelphia and Washington D.C, Nashville, Orlando, Memphis and Queens. A new studio is slated to open at the end of 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Primary Children's Hospital. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

D'Addario Foundation/Immersive Music Challenge

D'Addario Foundation and the Immersive Music Challenge compels high-poverty schools to implement music-based mentoring programs to boost reading and math achievement, and improve the health of children and communities. Led by the passionate vision of John D'Addario Jr, the D'Addario Foundation mission is to support non-profit, community-based music education programs in high poverty communities. For more information, visit https://foundation.daddario.com/immersive-music-challenge.

Los Angeles City College's Guardian Scholars

The Los Angeles City College Guardian Scholars program is proud to empower all current and former foster youth to achieve self-sufficiency through higher education and career training. In California and throughout the nation, only 4% of foster youth graduate from college. Los Angeles City College's Guardian Scholars program participants have outpaced this statistic, graduating students at a rate of 12%. A leader among community college peers, the program offers students a dedicated Guardian Scholars Center and comprehensive services, including case management, tutoring, mentoring, workshops, academic counseling and advising, college application and financial aid assistance, transfer mentorship, community and cultural engagement. The responsive program design ensures students receive resources, mentorship and community support on and off campus. For more information, visit https://www.lacitycollege.edu/student-services/spr/guardian-scholars.

﻿Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood

Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood is a non-profit organization that has been at the forefront of youth development working with young people from underserved communities. The Club offers youth an array of learning opportunities including academic enrichment, leadership skills, physical fitness and athletics, computer literacy, music and fine arts programs. BGCH has provided programs and services to youth and their families for over 85 years. We are dedicated to ensuring that our students have greater access to quality educational programs; live in communities that are free of violence, and all youth are empowered to dream big. The mission of BGCH is to inspire and empower young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults. For more information, visit https://www.bgchollywood.com.

ABOUT THE MONTALBÁN:

﻿The Montalbán, Hollywood's classic theatre reborn for a new era of screened entertainment and performing arts, is one of the few remaining mid-sized and fully equipped proscenium venues in Los Angeles. It features orchestra, mezzanine, loge, and balcony seating, and is known for its excellent sight-lines and acoustics.

﻿The Ricardo Montalbán Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, bought the building in 1999. Humanitarian and Emmy Award-winning actor Ricardo Montalbán's vision was to create a presence in Hollywood that provided inspiration and employment for young Latinos, as well as other underrepresented people throughout the community.﻿