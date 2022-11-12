SAG Nominee Stelio Savante Signs With Eris Talent Agency

South African actor/producer Stelio Savante, starring opposite Anne Heche (in her final performance on film), Cress Williams & Kellan Lutz in Gravitas Venture's What Remains (releasing in theaters Dec 2nd), and opposite Frank Langella & Bobby Cannavale in Lionsgate's upcoming Angry Neighbors (also releasing in theaters Dec 2nd), has signed with Eris Talent Agency and CEO Rebecca Ek in Los Angeles for representation in California and New York.

The Capetonian-born Angelino who has a SAG Award cast nomination for playing Steve in Ugly Betty, recently wrapped his role on Jennifer Esposito's directorial debut, Fresh Kills, filmed in Staten Island, New York. Savante, who starred opposite Jim Caviezel & Claudia Karvan in the Middle Eastern political thriller Infidel, directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, and opposite Matt Dillon in David Cunningham's Running For Grace, also voiced the popular character 'Ajax' in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Call Of Duty: Mobile and has been portraying the role of Moses in the historical drama, The Chosen on Peacock.



His producing credits include Saban's Under The Stadium Lights (Laurence Fishburne & Milo Gibson), Vision Film's Pursuit Of Freedom (Jessica Koloian, Robert Amaya, Robia Scott & Sharonne Lanier), and Lionsgate's Summertime Dropouts (Nicholas Podany, Quinton Aaron & Tik Tok superstar, Josh Richards). He continues to be represented by Opus Entertainment and VOX.



Eris Talent Agency, Inc. was founded in Los Angeles in 2017 by Tina Randolph Contogenis. Less than a month after launching Eris Talent Agency, Rebecca Ek joined on as partner and CEO. Within a year, Amy Lord joined as Senior Vice President. Eris Talent and Literary agency currently has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, an affiliate in London, and a footprint in the Southeast.