Ruskin Group Theatre Extends DEATH OF A SALESMAN Through September 15

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the Tony award for "Best Play," Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" stays strikingly relevant in our times. With the original run nearly sold out, Ruskin Group Theatre announces that they will extend the schedule through September 15th. The new schedule will include 8pm Thursdays - Saturdays, 2pm Sundays (no performances during Labor Day weekend, August 29th - September 1st). Considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th Century, subsequent productions on Broadway have won three Tony awards for "Best Revival."

Burdened by financial responsibilities and living on the edge of poverty, Willy Loman's "American Dream" is slipping through his grasp as he continues to believe he is on the verge of a "big break." Struggling to see beyond the illusions he has created for himself and his family, Willy is unable to understand his failure to achieve success and happiness.

"The Loman family struggles with the same social, economic and environmental pressures that we seem to keep experiencing in our own lives. Unchecked development and expansion, the urge to keep up with our neighbor's luxury and convenience purchases, a need to keep up appearances, and a deep anxiety over our children's prospects for their futures. It's all so ever-present in our American culture that we may not even notice. Yet, at the center of this story is the deeply personal human tragedy of Willy Loman and his family. What could be more needed today than a story that gives voice to our living experience in such a powerful way? " Mike Reilly; Director

Directed by Mike Reilly, the cast includes Rob Morrow* (as Willy Loman), Lee Garlington* (as Linda Loman), Robert Adamson (as Biff Loman), Dylan Rourke (as Happy Loman), Donovan Patton (as Uncle Ben), Jack Merrill (as Charley), Darrin Hickok (as Howard/Stanley), Lucas Alifano* (as Bernard), Kerry Knuppe (as The Woman), Sara Young Chandler (as Ms. Forsythe), Emily Anna Bell (as Letta/Jenny) and Kevin McCorkle (u/s Willy Loman) Blaine Kern (u/s Happy Loman), Emily Anna Bell (u/s Ms. Forsythe) William J. Beaumont (u/s Bernard).

Ruskin Group Theatre launched the World Premieres of Rex Pickett's Sideways The Play, picked up by La Jolla Playhouse (directed by Des McAnuff), and subsequently moving to London's West End, Paradise: A Divine Bluegrass Musical Comedy later produced by the Austin Playhouse in 2019 with the Ruskin cast, and The Alamo scheduled for regional productions. Ruskin's Healing Through The Arts program brings their actors into Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, where they are working with the Chase Child Life Program, to work with and entertain the patients. The CAFE PLAYS, created by RGT, are produced and now celebrating their 12th anniversary. RGT supporters Dylan McDermott, Ed Asner, and other industry celebrities joined to produce the Best of Café Plays (both shows sold out within hours) for their 10th season. Anthony Hopkins, David Mamet, Ed Asner, Ed O'Neill, and Jim Belushi are just some of the noted guests to have taught Master classes at the Ruskin.

"Death of a Salesman" runs Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm through September 15, 2019 (no performances during Labor Day weekend, August 29th - September 1st). Ruskin Group Theatre is located at 3000 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Tickets are $25 - $35 and can be purchased in advance by calling (310) 397-3244 or online at www.ruskingrouptheatre.com. Free parking available on site.





