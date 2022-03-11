Rubicon Theatre Announces 'Welcome Home' Season

The staff and board of Rubicon Theatre in Ventura will open the company's doors once again for the 2022-2023 "Welcome Home" Season.

The first production in the recently renovated space is a pre-season production featuring acclaimed stars of screen and television, JoBeth Williams and Joe Spano, in The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn, helmed by Jenny Sullivan. Rubicon is the first stop on a national tour of this Pulitzer Prize winning dramedy. The "Welcome Home" season officially begins with an extraordinary event opening on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. riots, April 29, 1992. Chris Butler stars in TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith and directed by Butler and Jenny Sullivan.

The Rubicon production is the only professional production of the play happening anywhere in the world during this historic anniversary of one what is arguably the largest social explosion of the American 20th century. In June, Fats Waller is "tickling the ivories" as Rubicon presents one of the great musical revues of all time, Ain't Misbehavin'. The season continues with an updated version of the deliciously witty, beloved romantic comedy Almost, Maine, written by John Cariani and directed by Stephanie A. Coltrin (for which Cariani is expected to be in residence). Lin Manuel-Miranda's sensational In the Heights, directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado takes place in early fall.

Audiences can celebrate the holidays with a world premiere concert event, A Lonesome Traveler Christmas, directed by James O'Neil with Musical Direction by Scott Anthony and George Grove and featuring the Folk Legacy Trio. The "Welcome Home" season concludes with the Southern California premiere of The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno, a co-production with Gare St Lazare, Ireland. Directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett, the production wil feature Joe Spano, Faline England and Conor Lovett.

To purchase season tickets for the company's 2022-2023 Season, call the Rubicon Box Office at (805) 667-2900 or visit www.rubicontheatre.org.