Robert Bannon to Make LA Debut At Feinstein's With Michael Orland

FEINSTEIN'S, Los Angeles's premier Supper Club, will present Robert Bannon bringing his new concert event, "Unfinished Business; The Great American Songbook" for his Feinstein's Los Angeles Debut this April for a special one night only performance. He will be accompanied by Musical Director Michael Orland on piano.

This musical journey chronicles his start as a musical theater student at Julliard Prep at Lincoln Center, to performing with Patti LaBelle as a child, to illness, teaching, finding his way back to the stage, and all the twists and turns along the way. The show has a wide variety of music that comes straight from the Great American Songbook from Broadway to standards, pop to hip hop. It is a no holds barred styling through a lifetime of events and choices that lead to him to where he is today. This event promises to be a memorable night of new and old friends, laughs, music, and memories. This is a story dying to be told, and not to be missed!

Robert Bannon in Unfinished Business: The Great American Songbook with MD Michael Orland plays Feinstein's at Vitello's (4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, California 91604) on April 14th, 2020 There is a $25 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.Feinsteinsatvitellos.com.

MORE ABOUT Robert Bannon

Robert Bannon has been acting and singing his whole life. Starting his education in Musical Theater under Bertin Rowser at Julliard Prep, he has performed throughout the tri-state area and continuing his acting and musical training graduating from the two year conservatory program at William Esper Studio under Barbara Marchant. He has also studied with Matt Gould, Linda Benanti, and at the Harbor Conservatory He was been privileged enough to be featured on "Billions" & "Saturday Night Live" for the past two seasons. On stage Robert has been in musical productions such as "The Music Man" at the Sharon Playhouse, "My Big Gay Italian Wedding," Roger in "Rent, "Glen in "The Wedding Singer", Galileo in "We Will Rock You," "Bye Bye Birdie", & "Guys and Dolls". He was a member of the touring company as best man Mario in the Off-Broadway Smash, My Big Gay Italian Wedding." He has been fortunate enough to perform with Patti LaBelle, Rosanne Cash, Whoopi Goldberg, George Benson, Rosie O'Donnell, etc. He has performed for Sec. Hillary Clinton and at such venues as Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, and the Brooklyn Academy Of Music.

MORE ABOUT Michael Orland

Michael is a staple in the world of popular music having worked and appeared on 16 seasons of American Idol as pianist, arranger, vocal coach, and associate musical director, a record setting amount of appearances on the Ellen show, and produced and played with an innumerable number of artists in all genres and styles including Kristin Chenowith, Katherine McPhee, Jennifer Hudson, etc.

