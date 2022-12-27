Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling & Jamie Wollrab to Star in BROTHERS PLAY at Legacy LA

Breaking With Tradition Productions will present a new production of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab. There will be one preview performance on Friday, January 13, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, January 14, at 8pm. The engagement will run at Legacy LA through Sunday, February 5 only.



Youngest brother Thomas has just been bailed out of jail - having thrown a rock through the stained-glass rose window at their local Catholic church, shattering his family's code of silence mere days before Christmas. This event upsets middle brother Francis's plans to marry a stripper, and eldest brother Jude's commitment to honor the tradition of going to the gambling boats for the holidays like they always do. But Thomas has been sleep-walking and his stammer has returned along with memories he can no longer ignore, forcing everyone to unwrap their shared trauma just in time for Christmas.



Scenic and lighting designs are by Justin Huen, costume design is by Mylette Nora, and sound design is by Veronica Bowers. Fight choreography is by Steve Rankin, production stage manager is Kimberly Sanchez Garrido, and assistant stage manager/assistant director is Sara Newman. Brothers Play is produced by Cara Christian, Matthew Doherty, James Eckhouse, Emree Franklin, Matthew Goodman, Jeff Kemperman, Ann Villella, and Devon Esrick.



Rob Nagle

(Francis) - Theatre credits include Church and State, Of Good Stock, I Love to Eat, and productions at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Pasadena Playhouse, Mark Taper Forum, Centerstage, The Old Globe, and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Film credits include Alien Vacation, To Hell and Gone, Bad Samaritan, First Love, Mother's Day, Fishing Naked, New Year's Eve, The Soloist, Fun with Dick and Jane, Cellular. Television credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, Batwoman, Mom, Dynasty, NCIS: New Orleans, Little Fires Everywhere, Modern Family, Superior Donuts, The Librarians, Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Criminal Minds, Castle, Major Crimes, Harry's Law, Mad Men, Cold Case, Eli Stone, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Without a Trace, Everwood, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Guardian, Dawson's Creek.



Jeffrey Nordling

(Jude) - Theatre credits include Take Me Out, Lewis and Clark Reach the Euphrates, Uncle Vanya, and The Autumn Garden. Regional productions include The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. New York credits include Shakespeare in The Park, The Public Theater, and CSC. Television credits include So Help Me Todd, Five Days at Memorial, Big Little Lies, I'm Dying Up Here, 24, Desperate Housewives, Body of Proof, Rake, and Killer Women. Film credits include Tron, Home of the Brave, Surfer Dude, Flicka, Sully, and Flight 93.



Jamie Wollrab

(Thomas) - Recent stage credits include Stockholm, Mamma Metal, Nocturne, and The French Waitress. Other theatre includes Celestial Events, Gruesome Playground Injuries, The Glass Menagerie, Red Light Winter, North of Providence, Mud, and Miss Julie. He is a member of IAMA Theatre Company and the Artistic Director of The Triptych Theatre Group. Film credits: he co-wrote and starred in Pilgrimage; also, I Won't Say I Love You, Punching Bag, and Always Remember Me.

Matthew Doherty



Playwright Matthew Doherty studied writing and theatre at Northwestern University. Nicholl Academy Screenplay semi-finalist, Golden Voice quarter finalist, AFF second rounder, Screencraft and Final Draft Big Break semi-finalist, former moderator of LA Writer's lab, and NYFRINGE alum. He has ghost-written for Academy Award-nominated directors, works as a story consultant, and facilitates writing groups in residential treatment facilities. His work has been read at the Antaeus Theatre Lab Series, IAMA, Rogue Machine, VS, The Road, Sacred Fools, and the famed Actor's Studio. His House Across the Street was named finalist for the BPP Woodward Newman Award and Persuasion advanced into later round consideration with Berkley Rep's Ground Floor.

James Eckhouse



Director James Eckhouse has had a varied and distinguished career as an actor and director in theatre, film, and television, for over 40 years. Theatre credits include plays on Broadway, Off-Broadway and in most of the nation's regional theatres including Geffen Playhouse, Mark Taper Forum, The Pasadena Playhouse, and The Old Globe. Film credits include A Simple Wedding, The Avengers, S.W.A.T., Defending Your Life, 84 Charing Cross Road, Cocktail, and Big. TV credits include Beverly Hills 90210, Chicago Med, The Rookie, Station 19, The Affair, Code Black, NCIS, Major Crimes, The Good Wife, Southland, Criminal Minds, The West Wing, and Once and Again. TV directing credits include Beverly Hills 90210 and Once and Again. He has directed plays at The Pasadena Playhouse, Matrix, IAMA, Odyssey, and the Garry Marshall Theatre.



General admission for Brothers Play is $30 for the preview on January 13 and $40 for all other performances, and tickets are available online at www.brothersplay23.com. The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm, and Monday at 8pm. Legacy LA is located at 1350 San Pablo Street, Los Angeles, 90033.