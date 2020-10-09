Road Theatre Company Presents First Presentation Of UNDER CONSTRUCTION

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, remain committed to their meaningful mission to produce and develop New Work for the Stage. This was the final step. Develop plays from the bottom up! With Carlyle King, Jessica Broutt and Carlos LaCamara, the dream was hatched.

A group of eleven playwrights, both emerging and established writers, agreed to meet bimonthly to create and workshop new plays. They called it UNDER CONSTRUCTION.

Each playwright entered the group with the beginnings of a new play. The work would be developed collaboratively. This program is modeled for playwrights who would benefit from a structured space to receive feedback from peers, all in the supportive environment of The Road.

This group furthers The Road's mission to develop socially and politically relevant voices and thoughts to the American stage, as well as continues to establish our company as a leader and champion of new work in Los Angeles.

Closed captioning will be provided for the readings and talkbacks.

STREAMING SCHEDULE:

Friday Oct. 23rd@ 6pm PT & 9pm ET

THE KEEPSAKE by Carlos Lacámara. Directed by Meeghan Holaway. "Love and clocks."

Featuring: Tom Knickerbocker, Ann Hearn, Kacie Rogers

THE STATEMENT by Bernardo Cubría.

Directed by Chelsea Gonzalez. Late to put out a "Black Lives Matter" statement, the marketing team at White Claw holds an emergency meeting to find the right words while remaining on brand. Featuring: Roland Ruiz ,Chelsea Gonzalez ,Jon Sprik, Kyle Bryan Hall

BUBBLE by Jennifer Maisel. Directed by Sara Guerrero.

Two women hover on the brink, juggling the insanity of solo parenting in the pandemic. How far will they go for their friendship? Featuring: Cherish Monique Duke & Presciliana Esparolini.

SNOWFLAKE by Velina Hasu Houston

Directed by Stewart J. Zully. Two college administrators of color meet online with an applicant they think is Black. Much to their surprise, while the applicant identifies as Black, she looks White.The encounter blows to smithereens all notions of race and ethnic diversity. Featuring: Kimberly Green, Jennifer Finch, Dana Lee

Saturday Oct. 24th@ 6pm PT & 9pm ET

ExZOOMED written and directed by Steve Apostolina.

23 years after their mysterious breakup, two ex-lovers reunite on Zoom. Inner secrets will finally be exhumed - and truth is king. Featuring: Jonathan Nichols, Meeghan Holaway, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ann Hearn

TERRORIST IS SPELLED K-A-R-E-N by Aja Houston. Directed by Inger Tudor. Grocery stores. Parks. Sidewalks. Restaurants. At home. Black couple, Toni and X, fight daily for their survival as they move through these commonplace spaces that are regularly targeted by the American terrorist group, KAREN. When one member violently attacks X, Toni struggles to help put the pieces of his soul back together KAREN sought to annihilate. Featuring: Christian Telesmar, Kacie Rogers, Paris Perrault

REACH by Jennie Webb.

Directed by Susan Diol. A short comedy about the ways in which we connect, or try to, Reach takes a peek at socially-distanced friends during a time when the dual pandemics of Covid-19 and Racism hit Los Angelenos-and bring them together-in rather revealing ways. Featuring: Brian M. Cole, Judith Moreland, Carlyle King

EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE OKAY by Jami Brandli.

Directed by Ann Hearn. A long-time married couple struggles to adjust to the never-ending pandemic living situation while their marriage counselor wrestles with her own problems. Featuring: Lizzy Kimball, Brian Graves, Donna Simone Johnson.



STREAMING PLATFORMS:



www.roadtheatre.org

www.facebook.com/roadtheatre

www.youtube.com/roadtheatrecompany

PRICING:

Ticket prices are suggested donation of $15. No donation is too small.