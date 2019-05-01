Right Angle Entertainment Releases Tickets for FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Right Angle Entertainment is announcing tickets for FRIENDS! The Musical Parody are NOW ON SALE. The Off-Broadway hit will have its Los Angeles Premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (9820 Washington Blvd.) in Culver City from July 16 - August 4, 2019, with the official press opening on Wednesday, July 17. FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is a Guest Production at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The new musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friendsthrough an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Creators/Writers) have also written and created Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critic Pick), 90210! The Musical and many others. Their most recent production, The Office! A Musical Parody, is now playing Off-Broadway in New York City at The Jerry Orbach Theater and a North American tour launches this July.

For more information and the latest tour dates for FRIENDS! The Musical Parody visit www.FriendsParodyOnTour.com.

The show is recommended for ages 13+

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in producing world class shows for influencers and major brands, theatrical tours and concert events live to the stage. RAE's proud roster includes: Markiplier's You're Welcome Tour, David Dobrik's VIEWS tour, Disney Dance Upon a Dream, America's Got Talent Live, The Office! A Musical Parody, James Charles: Sisters Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths, The Price is Right LIVE, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, among many others. rightangleentertainment.com

Photo Credit: Benjamin Skigen





