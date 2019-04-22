Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of FALSETTOS in Los Angeles?

FALSETTOS opened at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles on April 16 and is running through May 19, 2019.

William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award®-winning musical Falsettosreturned to Broadway in an all new production directed by Lapine from Lincoln Center Theater, and was nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.centertheatregroup.org/tickets/ahmanson-theatre/2018-19/falsettos/

Erin Conley, On Stage and Screen: While Espinosa absolutely steals the show, Adams is also a standout, and his character doesn't get enough moments to let the audience really get to know him. Whizzer's sweet relationship with Jason is one of the more touching aspects of the story, although it would hit even harder if more of its origins were actually shown. In the end, some Great Performances and touching moments are at odds with a messy narrative that feels as forced as a bad falsetto, resulting in a real mixed bag that will leave you scratching your head more than it should.

Daryl H. Miller, Los Angeles Times: Nick Blaemire is a treat as playful, funny Mendel. As Jason, Thatcher Jacobs (appearing at Wednesday's opening, one of two young actors in the role) combines a strong boy soprano voice with just the right eye-rolling, give-me-a-break, preteen attitude. Nick Adams' Whizzer might be vain, a bit flighty - and not a big fan of monogamy - but he's a stalwart and compassionate additional father figure.

Matthew Shaffer, LA Dance Chronicle: Eden Espinosa delivers a WICKEDly brilliant performance in, I'm Breaking Down,simultaneously laughing, crying, and belting her way through her conflicted circumstances with nuance making it effortless for the audience to relate to her pain and understand the dynamics of a broken marriage.

