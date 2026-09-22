Review: Krysta Rodriguez Makes OC Cabaret Debut at Segerstrom Center

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To kick-off the 2026-2027 run of their often Broadway-centric Cabaret Series, Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa tapped not only a proven Broadway star, but an OC native, too for a triumphant homecoming concert: Krysta Rodriguez.

Marking her Center cabaret debut, Rodriguez performed to rapturous crowds for three consecutive nights at the Samueli Theater from September 10-12, 2026. The spunky stage and screen actress has long embodied that enviable combination of triple-threat versatility and unmistakable theatrical spark—a performer whose roots run deep in Southern California long before Broadway came calling.

That spark certainly showed up during her beguiling 15-song solo cabaret set where she was accompanied just by a single pianist, as she regaled the audience with songs that made significant impacts on her journey from Broadway hopeful to bonafide Broadway star (with a few TV stints in between), while sharing a few inside stories that were both funny and touching.

Born and raised right here in Orange County, Rodriguez honed her craft at the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), where she was initially rejected from the musical theater program and instead found herself immersed in lighting sets in school productions. In between she worked retail jobs at South Coast Plaza—just across the street from Segerstrom Center!

Eventually, she finally found her way into the acting program at school, where she tackled such formative roles as Marian in THE MUSIC MAN and the title character in GIDGET - THE MUSICAL, the latter co-written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Along the way she found a mentor in fellow OCSA alum Susan Egan, recently awarded Disney Legend and who was the original Belle in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Broadway.

But that love for musical theater was actually initiated much earlier by a childhood visit to New York City, where young Rodriguez saw her first Broadway musical, ANNIE, and thought this was for her. Back at home in the OC, she frequently saw national tours play at Segerstrom Center (then known as the Orange County Performing Arts Center), further stoking her love of musical theatre.

After high school, she briefly attended New York University, but never completed her studies since she became booked and busy on a regular basis. She then began building the résumé that would eventually make her a familiar face to Broadway audiences.

Her Broadway debut arrived in 2005 with the short-lived Beach Boys jukebox musical GOOD VIBRATIONS, followed by appearances in the original companies of SPRING AWAKENING and IN THE HEIGHTS, as the Bebe replacement in the 2007 revival of A CHORUS LINE, and, most notably, the 2010 Broadway musical adaptation of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, in which she originated the delightfully macabre role of Wednesday Addams.

Later, she headlined the 2013 original new musical FIRST DATE followed by a return to SPRING AWAKENING in 2015 for Deaf West Theatre's Los Angeles and, later, Broadway revival productions—which, to this day, is still one of the most memorable, extraordinary productions I have ever experienced. I also had the privilege of being in the opening night audience of the 2016 Hollywood Bowl production of A CHORUS LINE where, this time, Rodriguez took on the role of Diana Morales (who sings "Nothing").

In 2022, Rodriguez jumped into the gorgeous revival of Stephen Sondheim's classic INTO THE WOODS as a replacement for Cinderella, a role she would later also return to for its national tour (I actually saw the production three times while it played at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre). Later that year, she played the role of Maya in the Broadway transfer of Anthony McCarten's play THE COLLABORATION. In 2025, she joined the cast of the stage version of SMASH—based on the TV musical she also starred in during its final season on NBC.

She continues to be as busy as ever. Just prior to her Segerstrom Center cabaret debut, Rodriguez just finished her run as Roxie Hart in the still-running Broadway revival of CHICAGO.

And not surprisingly, she is already preparing for her next role on Broadway, which was just announced a few weeks ago: as Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway opposite Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth in a new Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN. Helmed by her SPRING AWAKENING revival director Michael Arden, the revival begins previews October 8, 2026 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater, making this high-profile turn another chapter in her continuing stage career.

Of course, Rodriguez—in between all these stage roles—has also managed to carve out memorable roles on both cinema and television screens. If her stage career has demonstrated an impressive appetite for reinvention, her screen work has proven equally expansive.

TV audiences have encountered her in everything from Gossip Girl, Trial & Error, Quantico, Younger, Married, Chasing Life, to Daybreak, Inside Amy Schumer, The Mysteries of Laura and, of course, as fan favorite Ana Vargas in the TV musical drama Smash, which depicts the behind-the-scenes making of a fictional Marilyn Monroe Broadway musical (which she revisits during its actual Broadway adaptation, but in a different role).

And perhaps her most memorable TV appearance yet is arguably her turn as living legend Liza Minnelli opposite Ewan McGregor in Ryan Murphy's Netflix limited series Halston.

But beyond her successes on the stage and on screen, Rodriguez's most challenging chapter of her overall story, though, is her 2014 announcement that, at just 30 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Rather than allowing the diagnosis to silence her creative instincts, she transformed her love of fashion into an empowering act of self-expression, launching ChemoCouture, a blog and fashion-focused project designed to help women just like her who are similarly undergoing chemotherapy to continue to feel beautiful, visible, and very much themselves.

All of these life moments do get mentioned during her storytelling interludes in between gorgeously rendered songs all throughout her cabaret set, which demonstrated her wit, wisdom, and undeniable vocal prowess. Dang, this gal can siiiiing!

Dressed in a glittery champagne-colored dress, Rodriguez opened her set with "That's Life"… a fitting introduction to a night filled with walks down memory lane. Her story of being rejected (at first) from OCSA's musical theatre program led to her amusing rendition of "Nothing" from A CHORUS LINE followed by a couple of tributes to Judy Garland: "The Trolley Song" from MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS and a gorgeously heartbreaking "The Man That Got Away."

"My love for Judy…. was a gateway drug," declared Rodriguez proudly.

Naturally, her playing Judy's equally famous daughter Liza in Halston opened up her love for her music, which she delivered with the furiously-paced "Liza with a Z" followed by a sublime "Maybe This Time" from CABARET, both penned by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The second half of her show detailed her rollercoaster ride of roles and auditions that came with life as a Broadway baby. She referenced her most recent role in CHICAGO with a brassy revival of "Roxie" followed by "Pulled" from her star-making role as the original Wednesday Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY musical where she starred opposite Tony-winning CHICAGO revival alum Bebe Neuwirth and three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane.

A lovely "On the Steps of the Palace" from INTO THE WOODS came next, followed by a moving rendition of "Second Hand White Baby Grand," my absolute favorite ballad that came from the TV series and stage adaptation of Smash.

In possibly the best, most memorably iconic number of the evening, Rodriguez then went into a story about her auditioning for a production of EVITA, a title role she felt was perfect for her. She was shocked later, however, when her agent apparently told her that, though they were indeed impressed, they were looking for someone to play the role more like, uh, Beyoncé!

This led to a hilarious mash-up of EVITA/Beyoncé songs arranged by Ben Rauhala she called "Beyvita," of course, that, frankly, sounded so awesome that I actually went home looking for it on Spotify afterwards (alas, I only have the memory of hearing it live).

Rodriguez then concluded her set with her terrific versions of "Some People" from GYPSY (I still think she's far too young to play that role), and "My Strongest Suit" from AIDA, which she prefaced with a nod to her ChemoCouture project and declared that she has been cancer-free for 12 years (yay)!

Her beautiful final song—also arranged by Ben Rauhala—is a touching mash-up of 4-Non Blondes' hit "What's Goin' On?" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy," which was her way to sum up her philosophy of life thus far. As an encore, she came full circle, by giving a cute little rendition of "Tomorrow" from ANNIE, the musical that inspired her fulfilling career in the Arts.

A fun concert with lots of interesting and fascinating stories from the life of a successful theatre working actor, Rodriguez's debut cabaret in her home county was a lovely addition to the roster of immense talents that have graced Segerstrom's intimate, candle-lit venue. Though part of me wished she eschewed reading her spoken portions from a written-out script and just spoke candidly from the heart, her show was still a wonderful experience overall.

More than anything, her awesome solo cabaret is yet another intriguing turn for an accomplished actress with 11 Broadway shows already in her résumé, and from someone who has never seemed particularly interested in staying in just one theatrical lane. Frankly, that's exactly what makes watching Rodriguez's career so much fun to witness.

Photos courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Tickets to upcoming performances of Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 2026-2027 Cabaret Series can be purchased online at www.SCFTA.org, by phone at 714-556-2787 or in person at the SCFTA box office (open daily at 10 am). Segerstrom Center for the Arts is located at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.

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