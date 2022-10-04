Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER at Two Roads Theatre

Review: I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER at Two Roads Theatre

Director Doug Kaback uses a gentle hand with the material to yield enormous power

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER is a moving meditation on aging, elder care, and the responsibility a grown child feels to both his parents and his own life. The hushed show set in 1965 Westchester, New York, aches with loneliness, regret, and melancholy as widower Gene (Shayne Anderson) struggles to marry his affection for his mother, Margaret (a congenial and relatable Becky Bonar), and his exasperated resentment toward his self-involved, prickly father, Tom (Dana Kelly Jr.). His sister, Alice (Mary Carrig), was banished years before for marrying a Jew, so Gene is essentially on his own as he works to come to peace with his past, his present, and his future.

Director Doug Kaback uses a gentle hand with the material to yield enormous power. He doesn't allow his actors to overemote, helping them to find feeling in the words and the spaces between those words. Nothing is rushed and that allows audience members time to sit with the discomfort and weigh their own thoughts on their parents, their children, their lives. Aging affects the whole family. How to reconcile regrets and ghosts and choices made and roads not taken?

Review: I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER at Two Roads Theatre
Becky Bonar, Paul Buxton, and Dana Kelly Jr.

The text by playwright Robert Anderson, known as the "dramatist of loneliness," is complex with layered writing and characterizations. Likely best known for his play "Tea and Sympathy" and for his Oscar-nominated adaptations of The Nun's Story and this play, I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER has an autobiographical sense to it. While it was originally a disappointment on Broadway, it found better success as a film, garnering three Academy Award nominations (Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay).

The entire ensemble of six actors is fantastic with Kelly and Carrig being particular standouts. Kelly's Tom is headstrong, pompous, and loves to hear himself talk, always singing his own praises as he relives (over and over) his glory days. He is a knotty and magnetic character and Kelly makes him both believable, infuriating, and sometimes even sympathetic. Carrig comes in in the second act and displays a quiet fury as she attempts to convince passive Gene that he has to choose his own life over devoting it to their parents. Having been censured decades ago, she doesn't feel the same obligation to their father that Gene does, allowing her a freedom he envies but is too acquiescence to seize for himself.

Review: I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER at Two Roads Theatre
Shayne Anderson and Mary Carrig

The costumes by Michael Mullen are beautifully tailored and the choice to use the sparest amount of music is canny, allowing the emotions from both the characters and those generated within the audience to fill the space. The 60-seat black box theater in Studio City lends intimacy to the already intimate two-hour drama, but beware: the air conditioning is set on icy. Also, there is no bathroom at the Two Roads. You need to go down the block to a coffee shop. But those are minor inconveniences considering how sensitively crafted this introspective drama is. It isn't easy to watch, but it can be cathartic.

Photos by David List

I NEVER SANG FOR MY FATHER is performed at Two Roads Theater, 4348 Tujunga Ave., Studio City, through October 23. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4525327.





From This Author - Harker Jones

Harker Jones has worked in publishing as a writer, editor, and critic for 15 years. He was managing editor of Out magazine for seven years and has written two novels (including t... (read more about this author)


Review: THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE at Mark Taper ForumReview: THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE at Mark Taper Forum
October 2, 2022

Bridging the 1985 original with the contemporary leaves one with a sense of disconnection
Review: CLOWNFISH at Theatre Of NOTEReview: CLOWNFISH at Theatre Of NOTE
August 2, 2022

In the end, the pathos that jut through the humor are jagged and piercing, leaving audiences with a lingering sense of both emptiness and hope, like a light flashed on and off in a dark room, the afterimage seared onto the memory.
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Open Fist Theatre CompanyReview: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Open Fist Theatre Company
July 12, 2022

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM is given a fresh spin by the Open Fist Theatre Company, changing the setting from Athens, Greece, to Athens, Georgia, in the antebellum South to mixed results.
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Dolby TheatreReview: PRETTY WOMAN at Dolby Theatre
June 22, 2022

What did our critic think? Audiences can’t help but compare and contrast, especially when the production is jumping through hoops to remind us of what made the film special. That becomes a bigger problem when the show itself fails on its own merits. While remaining faithful to its source material, PRETTY WOMAN lacks all of the fizz that made the film such a sensation.
BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY dazzles with sheer exuberance, leading to a surprisingly moving conclusion.BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY dazzles with sheer exuberance, leading to a surprisingly moving conclusion.
June 9, 2022

The show couldn’t be more relevant today. The world feels like a hopeless place so much of the time that it’s difficult to remember that in the end, we’re all connected and need each other to get by. Perhaps that’s why COME FROM AWAY is so poignant. It reminds of us our own humanity and the need for that in others.