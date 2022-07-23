Review: ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY at The Broad Stage

Silly and tender, this might be one of the most beautiful performances you will ever see.

Who could ever imagine that mere swaths of fabrics and plastics, a few balloons, and fluttering paper could hold attention as the emotional centerpiece of any single theatrical performance? And yet, here is the proof that the visual poetry of ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY, without words, has the ability to transcend the mind, touch the heart, elevate the spirit and bring to life the very air we breathe.

The Broad Stage Mainstage is transformed into a delight of simple yet effervescent beauty with little more than ordinary objects and the hilarious antics of circus performers, Seth Bloom, and Christina Gelson. In collaboration with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, the Los Angeles premiere of ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY is part comedy, part moving sculpture experiment, part audience immersion and participation, and all revelry. It is totally, awe-inspiring.

ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY tells its own story of friendship and fun with a little competition in between through fans and props. Using the full maximum of vertical dimension the Broad Stage has to offer, the playfulness extends well into the heights above the audience. Umbrellas, cloth, and balloons fly overhead as actors interact (masked) with seated patrons as well as each other. Attempts are made at catching the magic. Everyone somehow just wants to join in. And you really can't help yourself. There is something so spontaneous about the frivolity that every adult in the room waits with bated breath for a hovering balloon to fall close enough to touch. Sometimes successfully, to the chagrin of the clowns who do everything they can to jealously prevent them from capturing their precious toys. Every bit of the improv is strung to music that includes a giant red balloon interlude with Holtz's MARS from his grand symphony THE PLANETS, which adds extra meaning; but without any transitions. This solid hour of utterly fulfilling, joyful expression leaves an impression that lasts.

ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY is not to be missed. Appropriate for ages 5 - 105.

Very Highly Recommended

ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY has been touring the world since 2015 and has been seen by 150,000 people and counting. It has played from the southernmost opera house in the world in Chile to London's Royal Festival Hall, Melbourne's State Theatre, and Shanghai's Grand Theatre and continues to tour.

