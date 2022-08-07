Reserve Your Spot Now For The First Ever Los Angeles Intensive W/ Black Acting Methods

Tackling issues of representation, diversity, and mental health in the theatre, television, and film industries, the Black Acting Methods Studio, Crash Acting Studio, and the Weinberger Center for Drama & Playwriting at the Univ. of Cincinnati are hosting the first ever Los Angeles acting intensive by the Black Acting Methods Studio. The founder of the Studio, Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD, is lead editor of the award-winning, #1 Best-Selling book, Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches. This ground-breaking Studio will conduct workshops on the field of "black acting methods," "The Luckett Paradigm," and "Hip-Hop Theatre for Actors." This unique offering is the first of its kind and is the brain-child of Atlanta native Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD and Crash Acting founder, Benjamin Mathes.

Luckett has enlisted some of the best play makers in the theatre arts, B.A.M. Studio Artistic Associates, to teach classes: musician RAHBI and Hip-Hop Theatre pedagogy pioneer Kashi Johnson. This Intensive is open to performers of all heritages, while paying special attention to Black actors and BIPOC actors. Space is limited.

The Black Acting Methods Studio was founded by Sharrell D. Luckett soon after the 2016 release of her and Dr. Tia M. Shaffer's popular book, Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches. The book features a compilation of performance training techniques that center the Black American lived experience and their unique needs in the entertainment industry. Of course, the majority of actor training programs in America center White culture and teach techniques created by White practitioners. Therefore, the Studio and the book are changing the landscape of performing arts programs by providing critical and necessary interventions in the actor training process.

Crash Acting takes a guerrilla approach to acting for those seeking a more fulfilling and sustaining way to work as an actor today. Founded by actor, producer, and author Benjamin Mathes, Crash Acting elevates actor training by applying the timeless and true practices of personal risk, acceptance, presence, and freedom within the immediacy of live scene study and a "student-first" creative community. Crash Acting classes are offered year-round at the Crash Acting Studio in Los Angeles.

The Helen Weinberger Center for Drama & Playwriting at the University of Cincinnati is an entity dedicated to the cultivation of drama and theatre, as it relates to equity, diversity, and inclusion. Through year-round in-person and virtual programming, the Weinberger Center seeks to support and uplift art and art-makers who strive to make a positive impact in the field and beyond.

For more information about the Black Acting Methods Studio and Studio Artistic Associates please visit: www.blackactingmethods.com, www.jueldlane.com, www.hellorahbi.com, www.jonathanmlassiter.com

Mission of the Black Acting Methods Studio -- The mission of the Black Acting Methods Studio is to offer performance training that uplifts, sustains, foregrounds, and values Black American culture and aesthetics in the artistic process.

Goals of the Black Acting Methods Studio - 1) To make accessible, nationally and globally, knowledge and resources concerning the field and practice of Black Acting Methods. 2) To train actors in the Luckett Paradigm, an inclusive performance methodology that pays special attention to the needs of Black actors in audition rooms, rehearsal halls, and in performance. 3) To honor Black people as central creators, co-creators, and influencers of performance theory.

Los Angeles Intensive w/ Black Acting Methods Studio

WHEN: Thursday, September 29th, 2022 10:00am-6:00pm

WHERE: Crash Acting Studio 1924 Raymond Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90007

REGISTRATION: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189926®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcrash-acting.mykajabi.com%2Fblack-acting-methods-la?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1