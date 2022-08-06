Reserve Free Seats For Play Readings At Greystone This August

Theatre 40 and The City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department will present free outdoor play-readings at the beautiful Greystone Estate and Gardens, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Each play in the series will be performed on two dates, by actors from the Theatre 40 company. All readings start at 5:00 p.m. PDT. To reserve your FREE seats, phone (310) 364-3606.

All readings will be performed outdoors in The Pool Area at Greystone Estate at the west end of the upper parking lot.

August 31 and September 1: The Half-Light by Monica Wood. Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. A chance encounter presents a tantalizing question for a college secretary: Can anyone be trained to see the dead? Her dogged pursuit of an answer leads to a far more earthbound challenge when a colleague is felled by grief. Featuring Abigail Stewart, Grinnell Morris, Jennifer Davis, Ivy Khan.

September 7 and 8: Doris and Ivy in the Home by Norm Foster. Directed by Jules Aaron. Retired prison guard Doris Mooney has just moved in to Paradise Village, a retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. She quickly befriends Ivy Hoffbauer, a former world champion skier who's taken aback by Doris's cheerful brashness. Rounding out the trio is dapper Arthur Beech who has designs on Ivy. Love, gossip and sex behind the compost heap, this is Foster at his hilarious best. Featuring Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, Melanie MacQueen and David Hunt Stafford.

Theatre 40 is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company. For more information about its ongoing activities, go to http://theatre40.org