Renowned Dance Company Ailey II Performs New Works in Malibu in March

Ailey II will perform on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 8 p.m. at the Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA

Merging the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of outstanding emerging and established choreographers, Ailey II returns to the Smothers Theatre stage at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $22.50 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page. More information about Ailey II is available at alvinailey.org/about/ailey-ii.

Ailey II Artistic Director Francesca Harper-an internationally renowned performer, choreographer, director, and multi-disciplinary artist-is nurturing new creative voices and propelling the Company forward during her inaugural season.

"It is a privilege to return to the home that shaped me as an artist to accept the honor of leading Ailey II into its next era," said Artistic Director Francesca Harper. "Ailey II's mission lies in generating space for human narratives expressed through the strength, grace, and versatility of the next generation of gifted young dancers. As exemplified in this year's diverse repertory, I am looking forward to bringing in new choreographic voices and programming works that further an ongoing cultural dialogue and contribute to social transformation."

The company will perform the pieces Psūkhe, Searchlight, Takademe, Enemy in the Figure, and Freedom Series for their Pepperdine performance.