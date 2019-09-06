Rehearsals Have Begun For ON BECKETT At The Kirk Douglas Theatre

Rehearsals have begun for "On Beckett" at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre. Conceived and performed by Bill Irwin, "On Beckett" begins performances on September 13 and continues through October 27. The opening is set for September 18.

The creative team features scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Martha Hally, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb and sound design by M. Florian Staab. The production stage manager is Lora K. Powell.

The role of the Boy will be performed in rotating repertory by Carl Barber and Benjamin Taylor.

Bill Irwin is haunted by the work of Samuel Beckett - language he learned over years as a performer and now finds himself considering and reconsidering. In this intimate 90-minute engaging, funny and illuminating evening, Irwin explores his own personal "actor's relationship" to the Nobel Prize-winning Irish writer, mining the physical and verbal talents acquired from his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot" and "Texts for Nothing" - offers the opportunity to experience Beckett's language through the lens of a uniquely skilled performer.





