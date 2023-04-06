Registration Now Open For Center Theatre Group's Going Pro Career Fair

Current college and graduate students as well as early-career individuals and college, university, and trade tech educators are invited to register and attend Center Theatre Group's Going Pro Career Fair. This free event will be at the Los Angeles Theater Center (LATC) in Downtown Los Angeles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Speed mentoring appointments are also available online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Going Pro Career Fair will feature conversations about ways the theatre is evolving both on and off the stage, workshops to guide the next generation of theatre practitioners in their professional development, and in-person and virtual networking opportunities. Free professional headshots and one-on-ones with a speed mentor will also be available by appointment. Speed mentoring will give participants an opportunity to sit down for an informational interview with a professional working in their career of interest. To register and for information about this event, visit centertheatregroup.org/goingpro. The deadline to register for the Going Pro Career Fair is April 13 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The last day to request a Virtual Speed Mentoring appointment is April 10.

This year's theme is "May You Live in Interesting Times: When Your Life Becomes Your Art." Performance Artist, Comedian, and Writer Kristina Wong and Performance Artist, Writer, Theatre Director, and Social Activist Luis Alfaro will speak to the participants of the career fair. They will discuss the creative process and share their expertise with using art as a vehicle to document real-life experiences.

"As the largest regional theatre in Los Angeles, we believe in fostering lifelong connections within the theatre community," said Center Theatre Group Creative Workforce Initiatives Director Nico Rosario. "The Going Pro Career Fair is a great way to invest in the upcoming generation of theatre professionals and give them the tools they need to thrive in this industry."

Some of the participants for the Resource Fair include: BLKLST, LA Anti-Racist Theatre Standards (LA ARTS), Backstage Casting, Actor's Equity Association, Make-Up & Hair Stylist Guild Local 706, and SAG-AFTRA.

In addition to the plenary with Wong and Alfaro, workshops and panels are "What is Theatre? Explorations into the Evolution of Performance" with Sara Lyons (Writer and Director) and Lauren Ludwig (Writer and Director); "Come One, Come All! Making Accessible Theatre" with Dominique Beltran (Vaudeville Valley Troupe) and Jeremie Loncka (Prison Project at The Actor's Gang); "Being Seen: Representation in the Los Angeles Theatre Community" with José Luis Valenzuela (LATC) and Bruce A. Lemon Jr. (Watts Village); "Your Best Selfie: Making the Perfect Audition Self-Tape" with Carene Mekertichyan (Independent Shakespeare Co.); "To MFA or Not to MFA?" with Christine Breihan (Loyola Marymount University); and "The Creative's Guide to Finance: How To Budget for Your Life and Your Work" with Camille Schenkkan (Center Theatre Group and Cal State LA). The day will end with an ice cream social, providing participants the opportunity to network with their peers.