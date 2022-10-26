Rebecca Corry Stands Up For Pits At Hollywood Improv

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, comedian Rebecca Corry will fill the Hollywood Improv with laughter to benefit her nonprofit, Stand Up For Pits Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull type dogs. The red carpet event features performances from Corry and a surprise guest (past performers include Adam Sandler, David Spade and Janeane Garofalo), as well as a silent auction which will help SUFP fund spays, neuters and frontline rescue efforts nationwide. Although the event is sold out, the public can still drop off dog and cat products from 3pm-6pm - curbside - during the on-site donation drive, which will go directly to South LA Animal Shelter.

"Our Stand Up For Pits! events have raised much needed funds, allowing us to save countless pit bull type dogs and donate hundreds of thousands of dollars of supplies to animal shelters," states Corry. "These funds are crucial so we can save more dogs like Mama, one of our many rescues, who survived a life of abuse and as a result, had to have her ears removed... which has not dampened her spirit and teaches us so much about the compassion, forgiveness and inherent goodness these dogs have."

While animals cannot attend the event, you will find Mama on the red carpet looking for her forever home, along with Sally and Todd, Corry's own pit bull type dogs.

"It's a joy to support such an amazing cause," states Reeta Piazza, Hollywood Improv talent booker. "Stand Up For Pits is our longest running charity event that we host, and we look forward to helping the organization raise more funds."

For more comedy time with Corry, you can check out her album on December 9, streaming on 30+ platforms worldwide. And on January 17, her comedy special, "Stand Up For Pits with Rebecca Corry," hosted by Kaley Cuoco, will premiere on Amazon and Apple TV and include performances by Bob Saget, Fortune Feimster, Josh Wolf and Adam Ray. All proceeds from both benefit SUFP.

Rebecca Corry is an actress, writer and comedian who has been bringing laughter to audiences worldwide for over 25 years. She is also the founder of the Stand Up For Pits Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull type dogs.

www.StandUpForPits.us