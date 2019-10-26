ROSE AND WALSH Comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse

The next play in Sierra Madre Playhouse's Off the Page series of staged readings will be Rose and Walsh. Rose and Walsh follows two great literary figures and the depth and consequences of their enduring love. At a beautiful beach house on the tip of Long Island, Rose, a celebrated but near penniless author receives nightly visits from Walsh, the love of her life and a famous writer himself. Now Walsh must go away forever, but not before securing Rose's financial future with an extraordinary proposal that promises to change everything.

Rose and Walsh was the final play from Neil Simon (1927-2018), the most commercially successful playwright in the history of the American theatre. The play premiered at The Geffen Playhouse in 2003 and moved off-Broadway that same year, where it was retitled Rose's Dilemma.

ChristianLebano directs the staged reading. The Artistic Director of Sierra Madre Playhouse, his many directing credits include the L.A. Times Critic's Picks Woman in Mind and The Gin Game. The Off the Page series is produced by Christian Lebano and co-ordinated by Roxanne Barker. Rose and Walsh. Staged reading of a play. Written by Neil Simon. Directed by Christian Lebano. Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse Off the Page series. Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. T

is parking available on the street and in free parking lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. Admission: Suggested donation of five dollars. Website: www.sierramadreplayhouse.org or (626) 355-4318.





