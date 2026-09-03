RORSCHACH World Premiere to Open at Skylight Theatre

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The Skylight Theatre has announced the first show of its 2026/2027 season, RORSCHACH, written by Kelly Younger and directed by Cameron Watson. RORSCHACH will preview on Thursday, October 15 & Friday, October 16 at 8pm and will open on Saturday, October 17 at 8pm and run through Sunday, November 22, 2026 at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

A funny, inventive, and surprisingly tender new play about the art and science of perception, the courage to be seen for who we truly are, and the mysterious, blotted shape of love itself. RORSCHACH invites audiences to laugh, fall in love, and ask themselves the question that changes everything: What do you see?

Comments Cameron Watson, 'Kelly's play has been in my heart ever since I first read it and we started working on it together. I have never been able to shake it. This is a rare collaboration: a Los Angeles-born and bred playwright, an all-Los Angeles design team and cast - presenting a world premiere play set in Los Angeles as my first show as Artistic Director of the legendary Skylight Theatre. This play will surprise you. It is brimming with joy, laughter, love and dazzling hope.'

Kelly Younger adds, 'It's rare for a theatre to produce a new play, so I'm incredibly grateful that the Skylight Theatre is taking a chance on RORSCHACH. A play about inkblots? Yes. But at its heart it's a love story about how we see each other, how badly we want to be seen for who we truly are, and how mysterious and messy and wonderful that can be.'

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Cameron Watson (Director) is the newly appointed Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company. Heralded as 'one of our finest contemporary directors' by the Los Angeles Times, Cameron is a multiple award-winning theatre director and filmmaker who has carved a unique career that crosses over many genres and formats. He is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Distinguished Achievement in Directing. He recently directed the Los Angeles world premiere of Mason McCulley's Carole Cook Died for My Sins and the west coast premiere of Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside starring Amy Brenneman at The Pasadena Playhouse. Cameron directed a sold out run of Love Letters at The Kennedy Center starring Martin Sheen and Melissa Fitzgerald. Other credits include On the Other Hand, We're Happy at Rogue Machine Theatre and Boise Contemporary Theatre, Nora, The Little Foxes, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Picnic and Top Girls at Antaeus Theatre, Stupid Kid at the Road Theatre, The City of Conversation at Ensemble Theatre Company, All My Sons at the Matrix Theatre, Trying, On Golden Pond, and Grace & Glorie at the Colony Theatre, I Never Sang for My Father at the New American Theatre, I Capture the Castle at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, and Rolling with Laughter in London's West End.

Cameron wrote and directed the Miramax feature film Our Very Own, starring Allison Janney in an Independent Spirit Award-nominated performance. He created, wrote and directed the hit comedy series Break a Hip, which garnered Christina Pickles a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress.

Kelly Younger (Playwright) is a screenwriter, Emmy-nominated television writer and producer, playwright, and story consultant. He is currently a writer on the new installment of 'The Muppet Show,' produced by Seth Rogen, directed by Alex Timbers, and starring Sabrina Carpenter. The special received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Younger previously co-created and co-executive produced 'Muppets Now' and co-wrote and co-executive produced 'Muppets Haunted Mansion,' which earned four Emmy nominations, won an Emmy Award, and received the 2022 PGA Award for Outstanding Children's Programming.

As a playwright, Younger's work has been produced Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally. His comedy Kalamazoo, co-written with Michelle Kholos Brooks, won the Reva Shiner Comedy Award and is published by Dramatists Play Service. He was commissioned by New York's Irish Repertory Theatre to adapt Peter Quinn's Banish Children of Eve for the stage, and his play Tender, nominated for the IRNE Award for Best New Play and a finalist for the Laurents/Hatcher Award, was developed by Manhattan Theatre Club and featured in its 7x7 series, starring Michael Shannon and directed by Lynne Meadow. His comedy Mandate won the Samuel French Off-Broadway Festival and is currently being developed as a feature film. Several of his short plays have also been published, received awards, and been produced internationally, from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to performances in Dubai.

The Cast of RORSCHACH will feature: Elijah McNally as 'Justin,' Carolina Rodriguez as 'Aimee,' Mitch Ross as 'Hermann,' Paul Culos as 'Emil,' Tessa Hersh as 'Dana,' and Linzi Fenix as 'Olive.'

The Design Team for RORSCHACH features Scenic Design by Tesshi Nakagawa; Lighting Design by Jared Sayeg; Projection Design by Nicholas Santiago; Costume Design by Kate Bergh; Sound Design by Jeff Gardner. The Production Stage Manager is Letitia Chang. Produced by Mason McCulley.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

RORSCHACH Thursday, October 15 & Friday, October 16 at 8pm and will open on Saturday, October 17 at 8pm (press opening); and run through Sunday, November 22, 2026 at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Ticket prices are $45 (Students and Seniors are $30.00); Previews are $35.00.

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.skylighttheatre.org to purchase tickets online

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