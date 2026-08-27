COME FROM AWAY to Close Moonlight Amphitheatre's 45th Season

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Moonlight Stage Productions will conclude its 45th anniversary summer season at Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre with the Broadway hit musical “Come From Away” with performances September 9-26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $21-$71 with discounts for seniors, students, and military, and may be purchased online or at the VisTix box office by calling (760) 724-2110.

The United States’ most-performed musical of the 2025-26 theatrical season, “Come From Away” is the Tony Award-winning musical that shares the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded after 38 planes were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, in the wake of September 11, 2001. The musical celebrates the extraordinary kindness, generosity and compassion shown by the residents who opened their community—and their hearts—to thousands of strangers in need.

Director Geno Carr brings a deeply personal connection to the production. Carr was part of the musical’s world-premiere production at La Jolla Playhouse and later appeared in more than 1,200 performances of “Come From Away” on Broadway. His extensive history with the show gives him a unique perspective as he brings its powerful story to the Moonlight stage.

“‘Come From Away’ is a powerful way to conclude The Moonlight’s 45th anniversary season, particularly as we mark 25 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. “Through its extraordinary true story of compassion, connection and hope, this musical reminds us that even in humanity’s darkest moments, kindness can shine. We are especially honored to have Geno Carr direct this production, bringing insight and heart he gained through more than 1,200 Broadway performances and his involvement in the musical’s world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. We dedicate this production to the victims of 9/11, their loved ones, the first responders and all whose lives were forever changed that day.”

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