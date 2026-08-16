Video: HERCULES VS. VAMPIRES Set for United Theater on Broadway This Halloween

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LA Opera has released a promotional video for Hercules vs. Vampires, its annual Halloween collaboration with the United Theater on Broadway that merges live opera performance with a classic cult film. The clip previews what the company describes as a blend of "high art meets high camp," combining orchestral and vocal performance with a big-screen film experience.

The production reimagines the 1961 Italian film Hercules in the Haunted World, directed by Mario Bava and starring bodybuilder-turned-actor Reg Park alongside horror icon Christopher Lee. LA Opera's version sets the film's mythic story to an original score by composer Patrick Morganelli, transforming the movie's characters into operatic figures performed live as the film unfolds.

The event returns to the United Theater on Broadway, which LA Opera calls one of the city's favorite Gothic haunts, for two performances scheduled October 30 and 31. The Halloween night show is set to include an afterparty and costume contest, with togas and fangs suggested as attire.

The production is billed as a yearly tradition pairing opera with film and orchestra for Halloween weekend audiences in Los Angeles, offering a theatrical alternative to standard costume parties or haunted house events.

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