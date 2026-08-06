Video: New Preview of THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse

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La Jolla Playhouse has released new footage of THE FAMILY ALBUM, offering audiences a glimpse of the world-premiere musical currently running at the San Diego theatre. The preview gives a new look at the production, which follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing as she returns to her childhood home just as her music career is on the verge of breaking through.

The Family Album follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing - she has been hustling for years and is on the cusp of breaking through in the music industry. Just as she receives the call that could change her career, she’s pulled back to her childhood home.

The Family Album features a soulful power-pop score by MILCK and AG, whose “Quiet” became a viral sensation around the world as an anthem of the Women’s March in 2017. That same spirit inspired them and acclaimed playwright Sam Chanse to draw on each of th

La Jolla Playhouse previously highlighted the production through a first listen of the song "Dopamine Lottery" from The Family Album EP, and BroadwayWorld reviewed the world premiere, stating that the musical reminds audiences that family dysfunction is a language everyone speaks.

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