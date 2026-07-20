YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Week Three Cast Set at The Blank Theatre

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Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre's 34th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented live onstage July 23–26 at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz. The plays are Running Gun by Ace Perez (age 17, from Bronxville, NY); Young Girls by Emma Gordon (age 17, from Omaha, NE); and Iphis and Ianthe by Mina Feldman (age 19, from Cambridge, MA).



Running Gun will feature (in alphabetical order) Seth Allyn Austin (Echo, Hungry Dog Blues, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Rookie), and Luca Diaz (Stranger Things: Tales from '85, Erin & Aaron, Transformers: EarthSpark). After running into an old west saloon during a shootout, an outlaw ponders immortality. He has been in so many shootouts and shot so many times; there is no way he can die ... or can he? The playwright was mentored by Gary Tieche. Directed by Michael Shepperd.



Young Girls will feature (in alphabetical order) Teya Patt (For All Mankind, How to Get Away with Murder, Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood: The Movie), and Ally Young Price (Rutherford Falls, Dollface, Pick Me). At a Christmas family reunion, two cousins reminisce about their childhood while delving into the past. But is that a good thing? The playwright was mentored by Kit Steinkellner. Directed by Camille Chen.



Iphis and Ianthe will feature (in alphabetical order) Izzy Daniel ('Til Death Do Us Part, Millie in Cis Hell, Esther is Me and You Are a Liar, Farewell), Joyce Guy (General Hospital, Bosch, Days of Our Lives, The West Wing), and Bex Taylor-Klaus (Deputy, 13 Reasons Why, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Arrow). While Jonah and Jules debate Ovid's Metamorphoses and whether the main character is a trans male, they reflect on their own coming-out journey and what gender means to them. The playwright was mentored by Aliza Goldstein. Directed by Spenser Davis.



Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged and may be made online at www.theblank.com.

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