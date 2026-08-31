LES MISERABLES to Open at Bank of America Performing Arts Center

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5-STAR THEATRICALS by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh has announced full casting for the final show of their 2026 season, one of the most epic and acclaimed musicals of all time, a new production of Boulbil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES, music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Febton, adapted and originally directed by Trevor Nunn and John Caird, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction and musical staging by Doug Kreeger, LES MISERABLES will open on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISERABLES tells an unforgettable story of love, redemption, and revolution. Featuring iconic songs like 'I Dreamed a Dream,' 'On My Own,' and 'One Day More,' this epic musical masterpiece continues to move audiences around the world.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Doug Kreeger (Director & Musical Staging) was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Doug earned a BFA in Drama from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, received an MFA in Performance Pedagogy from Loyola Marymount University, and he made his Broadway debut originating the role of 'Jean Prouvaire' and understudying 'Marius' in the revival of Les Misérables at the Broadhurst Theatre. As a performer, Doug has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in national and international tours, at regional theatres, and in concert at Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall. His collaborators have included John Kander, Chita Rivera, Ann Reinking, Lea Salonga, Adam Lambert, Michael Arden, Trevor Nunn, and John Caird.

His directing, dramaturgical, and writing credits include productions at Playwrights Horizons, Altadena Music Theatre, Pacific Resident Theatre, Diamond Head Theatre, Highways Performance Space, KOA Theater, Loyola Marymount University, and Center Staging. He has served as Resident Director on projects at the Wallis Annenberg Center, The Bourbon Room, and BreakRoom 86.

Doug is a two-time Helen Hayes Award nominee, Ovation Award nominee, NY Fringe Award winner, and two-time Po'okela Award winner. He is a member of Actors' Equity Association, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance, and the Association for Theatre in Higher Education.

Anthony Lucca (Musical Direction/Conductor) is an award-winning music director, orchestrator, and arranger who recently was musical director on 5-Star Theatricals The Wizard of Oz. World premieres include Millennials Are Killing Musicals (The Colony Theatre), King Of Pangea (King's Head Theatre), Kid Gloves!, Bronco Billy (Skylight Theatre Company, LA Drama Critic's Circle Award), Mutt House (Kirk Douglas Theater), Cult of Love (IAMA Theatre Company). Additional music direction credits include: The Civility Of Albert Cashier, Calvin Berger (Colony Theatre Company), Frozen, The Sound Of Music, Oliver!, Cinderella, Something Rotten!, Mamma Mia! (5-Star Theatricals), Sideways in Concert (Via Reggia Productions), Evita In Concert (Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center), Miracle On 34th Street, She Loves Me (Actor's Co-Op), and Honeymoon In Vegas (Musical Theatre Guild).

Orchestration credits: Millennials Are Killing Musicals (The Colony Theatre), Kid Gloves! (Skylight Theatre Company), King of Pangea (Kings Head Theatre), Maya (Symphony Space, SoHo Place), The Belles Are Swinging (MB Artists), The Shadow (Mixed eMotion Theatrix), Into Light (Big Little Blue Records).

He is an adjunct faculty member at the USC School of Dramatic Arts and the director of the school's Musical Theatre Summer Conservatory.

The Cast of LES MISERABLES features: Richard Bermudez as 'Jean Valjean,' Peyton Crim as 'Javert,' Emma Hunton as 'Fantine,' Maile Masako Brady as 'Eponine,' Joey Richter as 'Thenardier,' Francesca Barletta as 'Madame Thenardier,' Jena Allen as 'Cosette,' Jefflorenz Garrido as 'Marius,' Julian Comeau as 'Enjolras,' Santiago Rodriguez as 'Gavroche,' Danica Coscina as 'Young Cosette,' Brodie Clevenger as 'Young Eponine,' and Richard B. Rosales as 'The Bishop of Digne.'

The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): James Beardsley, Elayne Cowden, Troy Dailey, Andrew Diego, Andrew Diffenderfer, Ethan Drew, Trevor Elzey, Jonas Ford, Aaron Gibbs, Lauren Han, Tessa Hemphill, Katie Lee, Kahlil Leneus, Amanda Lopez, Emma Lord, Mady McGraw, Alex Mohajer, Mikki Pagdonsolan, Jóhann Schram Reed, Coby Rogers, Angelica Roque, Nikki Elena Spies, Chloe Micaela Stavis, and Natalie Vetcher.

The Design Team for LES MISERABLES is as follows: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Costume Coordination by Gale Garon; Hair/Wig Design by Luis Martinez; Prop Design by Alex Choate. Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Megan Crockett.

Original Orchestrations by John Cameron. New Orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International and Cameron Mackintosh LTD.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

LES MISERABLES will open on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Performances are Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 1:00pm and 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (805) 449-2787. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $45.00 – $125.00 (prices subject to change). For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). LES MISERABLES performs at the Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

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