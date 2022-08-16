Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Will Be Screened at The El Capitan Theatre

Check out the film August 26 through September 5.

Aug. 16, 2022  
Tickets are on sale now to see Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the El Capitan Theatre August 26 through September 5 with an exclusive look at the new Disney+ Series "Andor."

Showtimes are 10:00am, 1:30pm, 5:00pm and 8:30pm daily. Showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are $12 for all ages and include a "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" mini poster while supplies last. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191541®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fandango.com%2Fel-capitan-theatre-aacon%2Ftheater-page?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

Photo credit: ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM.





