REYKJAVIK From Road Theatre Company Extends Streaming Through June 13

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, are now presenting the second show of their 2021 virtual season, REYKJAVÍK, written by Steve Yockey and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.

Recorded live performances are now extended through SUNDAY, JUNE 13th; Access to the show will be available to ticket holders for 48 hours from the commencement of the stream.

Following the success of their season opener, Harrison David Rivers' This Bitter Earth, The Road returns to its fully-realized recorded live performance format. Shot on four cameras at The Road Theatre Company's Magnolia stage, REYKJAVÍK will be available to stream on-demand.

In the magical and mysterious city of Reykjavík, Iceland, where we are and when we are is often fluid. In Steven Yockey's haunting dark comedy an ensemble of actors take us on a wild, whimsical and sometimes terrifying adventure. Yockeys characters uniquely explore the human condition, seeking love, connection, and truth.

From director Ann Hearn Tobolowsky: "So many things I love about this play. From the first time I read it, I couldn't get it out of my head. The crazy humor, the wacky, real, mysterious; foreign - Icelandic, but not Iceland; magical world, that made me laugh, and cry, and broke my heart. I said, 'I need to see this! And I need to make it able to be seen.'"

REYKJAVÍK opened on Friday, May 14th, 2021, and has been extended to stream until Sunday, June 13th. Performances can be streamed on-demand, at your convenience! From the commencement of the stream, the recorded live performance can be viewed for 48 hours.

Ticket prices are $25 per 48-hour rental. Special group rates are available for community centers, educators, and university groups. For tickets or more information, please call (818) 761-8838, or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online.