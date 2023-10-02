RENT to Open at At the Long Beach Playhouse This Month

At the Long Beach Playhouse October 14 – November 13, 2023.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

RENT to Open at At the Long Beach Playhouse This Month

In 1996, a new rock musical by a little-known writer, Jonathan Larson, gave its first performance. Loosely based on La Boheme, Rent trades the splendor Puccini's world with the grittiness and noise of modern New York’s lower eastside. Puccini’s 19th century artistic bohemians have been updated as contemporary artists including a filmmaker, songwriter, erotic dancer, and a drag queen. In the 20th Century, the disease that threatens their lives isn’t tuberculosis, it’s HIV/AIDS. 

According to the playwright’s friends, Larson’s goal was to write a musical for the MTV generation. In 1996, the characters and the story seemed far outside the mainstream. Now, nearly 30 years later, the characters seem less eccentric, but no less touching as we watch them struggle to achieve their dreams. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this musical is a pop cultural phenomenon that has resonated with audiences since it premiered. 

“Rent is a show I’ve wanted to do for years,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “It’s a complex mix of upbeat music, unique characters, and difficult topics including the physical and emotional challenges of AIDS. The characters bring joy and pain into one another’s lives and remind of us of how much can change in a year.”

﻿

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, “It’s been described as an exuberant, tragic, and joyous journey set to music. I can’t think of a better show to end to this year’s Studio season.”

Long Beach Playhouse veterans, Russell Malang and Meredith Miranda are the show’s directors. The 16-member cast is a mix of actors returning and others making their debuts. Returning actors include John Vann, Ja’lil Nelson, Adrian van der Valk, Kelsey Weinstein, Kaya Carr, George Carson, Zachary Balagot, Gisela Flores, Jacob Rachuy Stephenson, and Capone Walker. Making their debuts are Hannah Fritz, Janell Catbagan, Luna Floerke, Cydney Krone, Emma Spenser, and Daniel Velazquez. 

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY: 

  • Pay what you can Preview Thursday, October 12 - community can see this production for whatever they wish to donate, suggested donation $5 
  • Ten Dollar Preview Friday October 13 - Tickets are $10.00 SOLD OUT
  • Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on October 14 - Tickets are $35.00 - SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH SOLD OUT

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at Click Here, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1. 

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.

PLEASE NOTE: The Studio Theater is on the 2nd Floor. There is no elevator and the theater is only accessible by stairs.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Berkeley Symphony Opens 2023-24 Symphonic Series With AMERICAN KALEIDOSCOPE Photo
Berkeley Symphony Opens 2023-24 Symphonic Series With AMERICAN KALEIDOSCOPE

Berkeley Symphony, led by Music Director Joseph Young, will open the 2023-24 Symphonic Series with American Kaleidoscope on Sunday, October 15 at 4 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Listen: Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman Joins THE ART OF Photo
Listen: Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman Joins THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Tony-winning Pasadena Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman discusses the theatre's role in regional theatre and the importance of kindness in a new episode of the Art of Kindness podcast.

3
Latino Theater Company Receives $5 Million Grant to Lead National Latinx Theater Initiativ Photo
Latino Theater Company Receives $5 Million Grant to Lead National Latinx Theater Initiative

Los Angeles-based Latino Theater Company has been awarded a $5 million grant from national and local foundations to spearhead the National Latinx Theater Initiative. This new re-granting program aims to boost the national profile of Latinx theater companies and nurture artistic voices in a post-pandemic landscape.

4
Write Act Repertorys Inaugural CRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 Set For This Month Photo
Write Act Repertory's Inaugural CRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 Set For This Month

Write Act Repertory will present its inaugural Cringe Festival 2023.  A collection of 7 original one act plays written by various writers and narrated by special host Barker Graves, for a limited run of five performances. Learn more about how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Made
Whitefire Theatre (9/21-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stravinsky and Shostakovich with Dudamel
Walt Disney Concert Hall (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You