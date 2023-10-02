RENT to Open at At the Long Beach Playhouse This Month

In 1996, a new rock musical by a little-known writer, Jonathan Larson, gave its first performance. Loosely based on La Boheme, Rent trades the splendor Puccini's world with the grittiness and noise of modern New York’s lower eastside. Puccini’s 19th century artistic bohemians have been updated as contemporary artists including a filmmaker, songwriter, erotic dancer, and a drag queen. In the 20th Century, the disease that threatens their lives isn’t tuberculosis, it’s HIV/AIDS.

According to the playwright’s friends, Larson’s goal was to write a musical for the MTV generation. In 1996, the characters and the story seemed far outside the mainstream. Now, nearly 30 years later, the characters seem less eccentric, but no less touching as we watch them struggle to achieve their dreams. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this musical is a pop cultural phenomenon that has resonated with audiences since it premiered.

“Rent is a show I’ve wanted to do for years,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “It’s a complex mix of upbeat music, unique characters, and difficult topics including the physical and emotional challenges of AIDS. The characters bring joy and pain into one another’s lives and remind of us of how much can change in a year.”

﻿

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, “It’s been described as an exuberant, tragic, and joyous journey set to music. I can’t think of a better show to end to this year’s Studio season.”

Long Beach Playhouse veterans, Russell Malang and Meredith Miranda are the show’s directors. The 16-member cast is a mix of actors returning and others making their debuts. Returning actors include John Vann, Ja’lil Nelson, Adrian van der Valk, Kelsey Weinstein, Kaya Carr, George Carson, Zachary Balagot, Gisela Flores, Jacob Rachuy Stephenson, and Capone Walker. Making their debuts are Hannah Fritz, Janell Catbagan, Luna Floerke, Cydney Krone, Emma Spenser, and Daniel Velazquez.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Preview Thursday, October 12 - community can see this production for whatever they wish to donate, suggested donation $5

Ten Dollar Preview Friday October 13 - Tickets are $10.00 SOLD OUT

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on October 14 - Tickets are $35.00 - SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH SOLD OUT

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at Click Here, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.

PLEASE NOTE: The Studio Theater is on the 2nd Floor. There is no elevator and the theater is only accessible by stairs.