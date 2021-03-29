REDCAT Presents THE RETURN OF THE DRAGON

On April 10 and 11, 2021, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, and ArtsEmerson, present The return of the Dragon, the newest work from internationally renowned Chilean playwright and director Guillermo Calderón.

Presented in Spanish with English subtitles, The return of the Dragon is a story about a group of artists who meet to begin creating the work that should anoint them as undeniable forces of nature in the avant-garde theater community. The plot provides a window, a reflection, on opportunism and violence.

With the new work-produced by Funcadión Teatro a Mil in Santiago, Chile-Calderón has developed an audiovisual vision that adopts the format of a micro-documentary, expressly made in the context of the new circumstances of confinement. The action is set against the compelling topics and artistic and cultural references at the core of the show, while juxtaposing them against the context of Chile's current political situation and compounded by the consequences of the worldwide pandemic.

Both evenings will feature a post-show Zoom conversation with Calderón and scholar Jennifer Thompson , lecturer in the Theatre Arts and Latin American and Latinx Studies Programs at the University of Pennsylvania. Her research examines the relationship between theatre and politics, with a focus on 20th and 21st century Latin American theatre and performance.

Saturday, April 10 at 5 p.m. PDTSunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. PDT

Ticketing:$15 for General admission$12 for REDCAT members and students$8 for CalArts students, faculty and staff