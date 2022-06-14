REDCAT Closes Out The Season With Kaneza Schaal: KLII, June 23-25

From June 23 through 25, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, proudly presents KLII, the new work from award-winning theater-maker and 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Kaneza Schaal.

KLII exorcises the ghost of Belgium's King Leopold II through a mytho-biographical performance by Schaal herself. Designed and codirected by Christopher Myers, the work draws on Mark Twain's King Leopold's Soliloquy (1905), a fictional monologue written after Twain's visit to the Congo Free State, and Patrice Lumumba's 1960 independence speech in the Congo.

Increasingly our demons are invisible-long-hidden racism and misogyny, misinformation, even the virus. How do we handle these threats, which are as central to our everyday life as they are hidden? Schaal and Myers propose an exorcism in theater, starring one of the villains of the 19th century whose actions resonate through the present day.

About the Artist

Kaneza Schaal is a New York City-based artist working in theater, opera, and film. Schaal was named a 2021 Guggenheim Fellow, and received a 2019 United States Artists Fellowship, SOROS Art Migration and Public Space Fellowship, Joyce Award, 2018 Ford Foundation Art For Justice Bearing Witness Award, 2017 MAP Fund Award, 2016 Creative Capital Award, and was an Aetna New Voices Fellow at Hartford Stage.

Kaneza Schaal is a 2021 recipient of The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts in Theatre.

KLII is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

KLII is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by Walker Art Center (Minneapolis, MN) with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati, Roy and Edna Disney/ CalArts Theater (REDCAT) and NPN/VAN. This project is supported by the National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund and Documentation & Storytelling Initiative with funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts (a federal agency).

KLII was co-commissioned as part of the Eureka Commissions program by the Onassis Foundation.

TICKETS & INFORMATION:

Kaneza Schaal: KLII

Thursday, June 23 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person)

Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person)

Saturday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

Ticketing:

$25 for General admission ($15 virtual)

$20 for REDCAT members and students ($12 virtual)

$13 for CalArts students, faculty and staff ($8 virtual)

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.redcat.org/event/kaneza-schaal-klii