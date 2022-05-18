QUEEN OF FISHTOWN Comes to Hollywood Fringe This June

This June, actor, writer, director, comedian and native of the Greater Philadelphia area, Katierose Donohue Enriquez will make the world premiere of her one woman show, Queen of Fishtown at The Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Enriquez (Alumnus Groundlings Sunday Company, MFA Harvard, American Repertory Theater, Moscow Art Theatre), the solo show is directed by Corey Podell (Gutterplum).



Set on the front stoop of her rowhome in the newly trendy Philadelphia neighborhood of Fishtown, Queen of Fishtown is a character comedy about one woman's struggle to maintain her authenticity while facing inevitable change in her family, her neighborhood and most importantly, within herself. A solo show filled with hope, profanity and community, Irish-American, Fishtown resident, Kathleen Burke navigates the transitioning world around her with spunk and humor.



It's bad enough that Kathleen Burke's neighborhood has rapidly gentrified, but when she gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party it triggers her own high stakes battle between "woo-woo" new age healing and a working-class attitude... and it's all in a thick, distinctive Northeast Philly dialect audiences cannot get enough of right now. If you love Mare of Easttown, it's like that. But funny and with 100% less murder.



Queen of Fishtown combines the training I received in comedy and writing with my extensive theater background, enthuses, Katierose. "My dramatic work has always been tinged with levity, and when I'm more focused on comedy, I bring a bit of gravity. I use entertainment to trick people into feeling deeply, because sometimes that's what it takes. I love it when jokes have a purpose and the story has a point. That in-between vulnerability is my sweet spot and that is where Queen resides. Developing the show this past year has been a transcendent experience. It is the creation of which I am most proud and I want to share it with as many people as possible."



Following its premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Queen of Fishtown will make its way to Philadelphia, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is an official selection of the United Solo Fest Off Broadway in New York City for limited runs in 2022.

The Studio at the Broadwater Theater Company

1078 Lillian Way Los Angeles CA 90038

Purchase Tickets Here.

