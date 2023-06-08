Prism Comics Presents Q CON Southern California's 2nd Annual LGBTQ+ Comic Convention 

All panels will be held in the Plummer Park Community Building, Art Room 2, which is a short walk from Fiesta Hall.

 Q Con, Southern California's only LGBTQ comic convention, has announced its schedule of panel presentations on Saturday, June 17 in Plummer Park, West Hollywood. All panels will be held in the Plummer Park Community Building, Art Room 2, which is a short walk from Fiesta Hall. Admission to Q Con is free!

Q CON PANEL SCHEDULE:

11 - 11:45 am       What Does Healthy Queer Representation in Comics Look Like?

Plummer Park Community Building, Art Room 2

Moderated by Barbra Dillon (editor-in-chief, Fanbase Press), this panel will provide a thoughtful conversation that goes far beyond the fact that representation is necessary. Featuring David M. Booher (Killer Queens); Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes, Hollow); Richard Fairgray (Four-Color Heroes); Kristen Parraz (Comadres y Comics); and A.C. Esguerra (Eighty Days), the conversation will include how each panelist defines "healthy" queer representation, whether it's necessary to only tackle the positive stories and aspects of life, and much more. 

12 - 12:45 pm       Spotlight on Sina Grace and Josh Trujillo

Plummer Park Community Building, Art Room 2

Join us for a spirited interview with Sina Grace (Rockstar and Softboy; Superman: The Harvests of Youth) and Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle; Hulkling & Wiccan).  Moderator, David Reddish (Sex Drugs & Superheroes; Authority Critic, MovieWeb), will talk with Sina and Josh about their work and their inspirations for comics as BFF's in real life.

1 - 1:45 pm           Pride Story Hour

Plummer Park Community Building, Art Room 2

Host Julian Jetson (Gay Geeks And Where To Find Them) and Q Con welcome Tara Madison Avery (We're Still Here; The Outside); David Booher (Killer Queens), Richard Fairgray (Four-Color Heroes; Ghost Ghost); Jeff Krell (Arena Takes Manhattan; Jayson Goes to Hollywood); Cort Lane (Monster And Me: Too Cool For School); William O. Tyler (Theater of Terror; We Belong), Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes; Hollow), and others to announced as they present selections from their LGBTQ comics.

2 - 2:45 pm           Geek Crossfire

Plummer Park Community Building, Art Room 2

What's the state of geek pop culture today? Can the MCU solve its villain problem? Is Kathleen Kennedy to blame for the Star Wars movie drought? Get in on the dish as Moderator David Reddish (The Passion of Sergius & Bacchus; Authority Critic, MovieWeb) leads a panel of industry experts and insiders for a high-energy, hard-talking and humorous debate about the present and future of your favorite genre franchises in Hollywood. Featuring Tara Madison Avery (We're Still Here; publisher, Stacked Deck Press); Sonya Saturday, digital artist and content creator); Stacey Yvonne (Journalist at Pride & Black Girl Nerds); William O. Tyler (Theater of Terror; We Belong); and Joshua Yehl (Editor at IGN).

Last year, Prism Comics held the first annual Q Con to great success with over 900 people attending.  This year's Q Con will once again celebrate the amazing diversity of LGBTQ+ comics, games, and popular media today and will be expanded with panel presentations on various comics topics. Attendees will be able to meet creators from indie comics to major publishers, get autographs and sketches, and mix with other comics fans. Attendees are encouraged to cosplay their favorite characters with a fun and festive Costume Contest being held at 3:30 pm.

Q Con is free to the public and family friendly, providing pre-teens through adults with the opportunity to find a wide variety of comics and graphic novels affirming LGBTQ+ representation at one exciting, colorful event.

Q Con is supported by a grant from the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division as part of the City's WeHo Pride Arts Festival (May 22 - June 30). More info at wehopride.com/artsfestival.




Recommended For You