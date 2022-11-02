Princeton Triangle Show Presents CAMPELOT This Weekend

The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University's most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It's in-tents opens Friday, November 4, at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 5, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, at 2 p.m.

For 132 years, Princeton's Famous Triangle Show has entertained audiences as the nation's oldest touring collegiate musical comedy troupe. Based at McCarter Theatre, "the House that Triangle Built," in Princeton, NJ, Triangle creates an original mainstage musical every year written and conceived of and performed by students, directed and choreographed by professionals. The Club boasts a rich history and long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald, class of 1917, Jimmy Stewart '32, Brooke Shields '87, Peter Mills '95. Ellie Kemper '02 and Catherine Cohen '13.

This year's members include over 100 students - writers, composers, marketers, technicians and performers - who come from diverse backgrounds and academic interests but have a shared passion for original musical comedy. Triangle is also proud to have alumni working on its professional team, including music director Peter Mills '95. This year's show is directed by Rachel Dart, a New York City-based director whose recent credits include the regional premiere of Dance Nation (Nashville Story Garden) and the world premiere of Coming Soon (Z Space). We also welcome Nicholas Cunningham to our professional team, an Australian born, NYC based dancer and choreographer, who has contributed to the arts his entire life.

Back for its 132nd year, the Princeton Triangle Show brings you Campelot: It's in-tents! Welcome to camptankerous Camp Backwash, where no amount of crafts & canoeing can cheer up the mysterious new camper. While other kids run around having the Summer of their lives, something dark and terribly posh lurks on the outskirts of camp, campable of destroying camp for all. Can our campers (and some guy) save their beloved Camp Backwash? Come find out at the hilarious, kick-laden, & brand-new musical Campelot, written by 11 Princeton students who have never been to camp! It's in-tents.

Please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206984®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.triangleshow.com%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information. Tickets for adults start at $35 and at $10 for students and groups of 10+ tickets. Patron/Sponsor/Producer tickets are also available that include premium placement in the program and access to pre-show benefits. To order, visit the McCarter website at https://www.mccarter.org/season/2022-2023/triangle-show-campelot/ or contact the McCarter box office at 609-258-2787.

