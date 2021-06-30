Premiere Of BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe 2021

Are we who we say we are? Or do others get to decide that for us? In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life.

Jo Dellapina takes us on a journey from ages 5 to 50, in a solo show equal parts comedic and heart wrenching. This show is meant for anyone who wonders who they are, enjoys pop culture, has sought love, has been a teenager, is worried about aging, or likes rodeo (you'll have to see it to understand).

This show is making its premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Written, produced and acted by Jo Dellapina. Directed by Carol Becker.

Preview: Monday, August 9

Shows: Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 28.

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/

All showtimes 8:30 pm.

Hudson Theatre Backstage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038