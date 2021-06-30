Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Premiere Of BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe 2021

pixeltracker

Are we who we say we are? Or do others get to decide that for us? In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life.

Jun. 30, 2021  

Premiere Of BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe 2021

Are we who we say we are? Or do others get to decide that for us? In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life.

Jo Dellapina takes us on a journey from ages 5 to 50, in a solo show equal parts comedic and heart wrenching. This show is meant for anyone who wonders who they are, enjoys pop culture, has sought love, has been a teenager, is worried about aging, or likes rodeo (you'll have to see it to understand).

This show is making its premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Written, produced and acted by Jo Dellapina. Directed by Carol Becker.

Preview: Monday, August 9

Shows: Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 28.

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/

All showtimes 8:30 pm.

Hudson Theatre Backstage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

NOS Dance

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballerina Michaela Deprince To Chair Discussion On Inclusivity & Breaking Barriers In Ballet
  • Artscape – SBA Partnership Celebrates Historic Youth Day
  • Steve Ashley Will Perform a Tribute To Tom Jones & Friends at The Drama Factory Next Weekend
  • State Theatre Announces Youth Expressions Festival 2021