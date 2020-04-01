Power Chord Films Hosts Private Screening Of New Ray Parker Jr. Documentary At Arc Light Hollywood

Power Chord Films held a private screening of their new Ray Parker Jr documentary "Who You Gonna Call?" which chronicles Parker's rise from the racially charged streets of Detroit, to writing and recording the global smash hit song Ghostbusters, an Oscar-nominated Pop culture classic. The single went platinum in eight countries and won Parker Jr a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

Described as one of the baddest guitar players ever to hit this earth, the multi-talented songwriter, producer, and musical phenom, gigged with the legendary Funk Brothers at age 13, and quickly became one of Motown's most in-demand studio musicians. Music mogul Clive Davis brought him to frontman, solo artist status.

"Who You Gonna Call"? is the first film under the new Power Chord venture, a production company dedicated to telling the unknown stories of iconic music artists. It is helmed by global financier Ola Strøm; 2020 Kodak Documentary Award winner Fran Strine, and Parker Jr. with plans to hit the film festival circuit later this year.





