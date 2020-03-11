Playwrights' Arena Postpones The Balance Of Its 2020 Season

The Board of Directors of Playwrights' Arena has voted to postpone its annual fundraiser, HOT NIGHT IN THE CITY, and the balance of its 2020 Season.

According to Artistic Director, Jon Lawrence Rivera, his Board made the very painful decision to hold off all upcoming events and productions on the theater's calendar until they are certain and assured that the coronavirus has tapered off.

Along with the theater's annual fundraiser, A HIT DOG WILL HOLLER (scheduled to open on May 30th) by Inda Craig-Galván and FABULOUS MONSTERS (scheduled to open on October 10th) by Diana Burbano have been postponed indefinitely.

Playwrights' Arena Board Chair, Raul Clayton Staggs, said that the Board is fully committed in presenting these event and plays as soon as public safety is guaranteed in closed public spaces. Additionally, he said that the Board wanted to be pro-active in getting in front of this virus, instead of being reactionary. The theater's commitment to safety for its artists and audiences is in the forefront of our decision.

Future dates for all Playwrights' Arena events and plays will be announced through its website www.playwrightsarena.org





