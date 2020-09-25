PlayhouseLive Presents Bob Baker Marionette Theater's THE CIRCUS

The show will launch online at PlayhouseLive on September 30.

Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announces the premiere of Family Entertainment on PlayhouseLive with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater's production of The Circus.

Filmed in front of a live audience, this happiest of circuses -- a brilliant and beautiful musical variety puppet spectacular not to be missed -- will launch online at PlayhouseLive on September, 30, 2020, and is part of the Fall line-up of pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.

As the circus wagons rumble into town, the marionette Ringmaster is proud to bring PlayhouseLive audiences the greatest puppet show on Earth - featuring over 100 of Bob Baker's exquisitely hand crafted marionettes -- where the fiercest and the timidest of animals roam, trapeze performers execute daring, spine chilling aerial feats of acrobatics, and the clowns do what clowns do best ... it's fun! fun! fun!

A beloved Los Angeles tradition, more than one million children of all ages have experienced a Bob Baker puppet performance since the Theater's establishment in 1963. In addition to in-house performances, members of the Bob Baker puppet family have appeared in motion pictures, on frequent television shows, and, through a robust traveling company, at the Hollywood Bowl, community centers, backyards, parades, and anywhere there's fun to be had.

In the future, PlayhouseLive will bring Hallowe'en SpOoKtAcUlAr and exclusively Bob Baker's Holiday on Strings directly into homes for the first time.

Other PlayhouseLive programming making debuts on the streaming service on September 30 include: poet, performance artist and professor Javon Johnson in Still., a timely one-man performance about the complexities of the Black experience, commissioned by Pasadena Playhouse, and the pilot episodes of four new series:

Intermission with Hashtag Booked features celebrity interviews hosted by LaNisa Frederick and Danielle Pinnock, a comedic duo that started the web series Hashtag Booked. Their first guest will be acclaimed actor Alfred Molina

Page to Stage takes you behind the curtain to explore the theatrical journey from conception to opening night. In Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, the creative team at Pasadena Playhouse takes you from rehearsal to opening night of their groundbreaking revival; featuring interviews with George Salazar MJ Rodriguez and Amber Riley . Page to Stage is free to the public.

From the Archives celebrates the unique impact regional theater has had across generations in shaping American culture. Initial episodes include a silent film featuring rare vintage footage of the Playhouse from the 1930s; a documentary short chronicling the years the Playhouse went dark (1968 through 1984) and the journey of the extraordinary woman who kept the hope alive to bring the historic theater back; and a fascinating look at the historic 1928 production of Eugene O'Neill 's Lazarus Laughed which brought 151 actors together to perform 420 roles in a four-act play - this unforgettable production put Pasadena Playhouse on the map.

The Circus can be rented through PlayhouseLive for $14.99 and is available through November 18, 2020. After the initial purchase at PlayhouseLive.org, The Circus can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.

Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at www.playhouselive.org

