Photos: The Hollywood Museum Honors Fran Drescher, Michael Feinstein & Geri Jewell At The Launch Of The 2022 REAL TO REEL Exhibit

The Hollywood Museum has announced its 2022 salute to the LGBTQ+ community's contributions to the entertainment industry, it will once again present its ninth (due to the pandemic) annual "Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ+ in Hollywood" exhibit in partnership with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell (CD-13).

This educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBTQ+ images in film and television featuring costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery will tell the story of the milestones and influence that LGBTQ+ characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern day representations.



"Opening to the public on June 10th, the VIP Gala on June 9th will offer a sneak peak at the exhibit that celebrates LGBTQ+ Heritage Month, and will continue through the the year," says Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum). Adding, ""Real to Reel" is sure to be a major attraction and will draw thousands of locals, professionals, and tourists as it has done in past years."



The evening honored Fran Drescher with The Judy Garland Legacy Award, presented by Peter Jacobson; Michael Feinstein with The Trailblazer Award, presented by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis and Geri Jewell with The Mitch O'Farrell Leadership Award, presented by Norman Lear and Mitch O'Farrell. The program included a special tribute to Michael Slade by Kevin Spirtas, who donated Slade's Daytime Emmy to the museum and special guest Steve Pieters. The evening will include very special video tributes by Renee Taylor and Liza Minnelli.



Personalities in attendance included Alison Arngrim, Ann Jillian, Anson Williams , Barry Livingston, Bianca D'Ambrosio, Carolyn Hennesy, Charles Fox, Chiara D'Ambrosio, Chris Levine, Christian Ganiere, Connor Dean, Donnie Deemer, Elaine Ballace, Erin Murphy, Geoffrey Mark, George Chakiris, Glenn Scarpelli, Jackette Knightley, James Ganiere, Jax Malcom, JildyT, Johnny Whitaker, Judy Tenuta, Kate Linder, Kathy Kolla, Lee Purcell, Mark Povinelli, Moosie Drier, Rico Anderson, Robert Iscove, Roslyn Kind, Ruta Lee, Steven Wishnoff, Tim Realbuto, Tyrone Dubose, Valerie Norgaard, Vanessa Angel and more



This years exhibit highlights include: Costumes from Holland Taylor (Ann), Fran Drescher ("The Nanny" / "Happily Divorced"), "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Kevin Spirtas ("Forever"), Geri Jewell ("Facts of Life" / "Deadwood"), "RuPaul's Drag Race," "To Wong Foo, Love Julie Newmar," "Transparent," Paul Antonelli's Emmy Award (musical supervisor and composer for "All My Children," Alison Arngrim's Moscone Award, Wilson Cruz's GLADD Award, and so much more.



Of particular interest to the patrons on hand, was the Lobby tribute dedicated to and in honor of< LGBTQ+ Legend and Icon, Judy Garland, on what would have been her 100th birthday on June 10th, the lobby of the Hollywood Museum will present items form her career that will be on display for the month, including an Emerald green hand beaded 2 piece silk suit (The Judy Garland Show / 1963), 2 performance dresses worn when she was still known as Frances Gumm (circa 1925), Judy's personal make up case (circa 1930), MGM door knocker from MGM studios and used on the female star dressing rooms (circa 1940s), Judy Garland's Max Factor wig from "Summerstock" (1950), Ethel Merman's telegram to Judy Garland on the birth of her daughter Lorna (1952), the Master Record 20th Century Fox "Plant My Own Tree" from "Valley of the Dolls"(1967) and the Ruby Slippers (1939).