Photos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens Tonight

Powerful and moving, Inge’s drama is not simply a breezy summer romance.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Picnic, the sensual, passionate and delightfully funny Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge, opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in an all-new production directed John Farmanesh-Bocca. Check out the photos, below.

Powerful and moving, Inge's drama is not simply a breezy summer romance. Set in small town Kansas, this is a sexy world, dangerous and cruel, where residents keep each other in their place while longing to break free. When a handsome young drifter named Hal arrives on the eve of the annual Labor Day picnic, his combination of uncouth manners and titillating charm sends the women reeling - especially the beautiful Madge. Friendships are pushed to the limit and the fragile line between restraint and desire is stretched thin.

Performances continue through May 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Monti Washington and Rosemary Thomas

Rogelio Douglas III and Symphony Canady

Yolanda Snowball, Caitlin O'Grady and Monti Washington

Yolanda Snowball, Mattie Harris Lowe and Monti Washington

Yolanda Snowball and Caitlin O'Grady

Yolanda Snowball and Mattie Harris Lowe

Yolanda Snowball, Caitlin O'Grady and Symphony Canady

Yolanda Snowball, Mattie Harris Lowe and Symphony Canady

Sydney A. Mason, Symphony Canady, Caitlin O'Grady, Ahkei Togun, Yolanda Snowball

Ahkei Togun and Monti Washington

Ahkei Togun and Monti Washington

Monti Washington and Ahkei Togun

Yolanda Snowball, Sydney A. Mason, Mattie Harris Lowe and Ahkei Togun

Caitlin O'Grady, Yolanda Snowball, Symphony Canady, Monti Washington, Ahkei Togun, Sydney A. Mason

Symphony Canady, Caitlin O'Grady, Yolanda Snowball, Ahkei Togun, Monti Washington, Mattie Harris Lowe

Mattie Harris Lowe, Sydney A. Mason and Erika L. Homes

Monti Washington and Symphony Canady

Caitlin O'Grady and Ahkei Togun

Ahkei Togun and Mattie Harris Lowe

Caitlin O'Grady, Yolanda Snowball, Ahkei Togun and Monti Washington

Ahkei Togun, Caitlin O'Grady

Ahkei Togun and Mattie Harris Lowe

Caitlin O'Grady and Symphony Canady

Mattie Harris Lowe and Symphony Canady

Symphony Canady

Sydney A. Mason and Derrick Parker

Monti Washington and Rosemary Thomas

Monti Washington and Symphony Canady

Symphony Canady and Monti Washington

Derrick Parker, Sydney A. Mason and Monti Washington

Monti Washington and Derrick Parker

Sydney A. Mason and Symphony Canady

Monti Washington, Derrick Parker, Sydney A. Mason and Symphony Canady

Sydney A. Mason, Monti Washington and Symphony Canady

Derrick Parker, Yoland Snowball, Monti Washington, Symphony Canady and Ahkei Togun

Symphony Canady, Caitlin O'Grady and Monti Washington

Symphony Canady, Mattie Harris Lowe and Monti Washington

Caitlin O'Grady and Monti Washington

 




More Hot Stories For You


