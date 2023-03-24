Photos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens Tonight

Picnic, the sensual, passionate and delightfully funny Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge, opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in an all-new production directed John Farmanesh-Bocca. Check out the photos, below.



Powerful and moving, Inge's drama is not simply a breezy summer romance. Set in small town Kansas, this is a sexy world, dangerous and cruel, where residents keep each other in their place while longing to break free. When a handsome young drifter named Hal arrives on the eve of the annual Labor Day picnic, his combination of uncouth manners and titillating charm sends the women reeling - especially the beautiful Madge. Friendships are pushed to the limit and the fragile line between restraint and desire is stretched thin.



Performances continue through May 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

