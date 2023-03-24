Photos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens Tonight
Picnic, the sensual, passionate and delightfully funny Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge, opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in an all-new production directed John Farmanesh-Bocca. Check out the photos, below.
Powerful and moving, Inge's drama is not simply a breezy summer romance. Set in small town Kansas, this is a sexy world, dangerous and cruel, where residents keep each other in their place while longing to break free. When a handsome young drifter named Hal arrives on the eve of the annual Labor Day picnic, his combination of uncouth manners and titillating charm sends the women reeling - especially the beautiful Madge. Friendships are pushed to the limit and the fragile line between restraint and desire is stretched thin.
Performances continue through May 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.
Photo Credit: Jenny Graham
Monti Washington and Rosemary Thomas
Rogelio Douglas III and Symphony Canady
Yolanda Snowball, Caitlin O'Grady and Monti Washington
Yolanda Snowball, Mattie Harris Lowe and Monti Washington
Yolanda Snowball and Caitlin O'Grady
Yolanda Snowball and Mattie Harris Lowe
Yolanda Snowball, Caitlin O'Grady and Symphony Canady
Yolanda Snowball, Mattie Harris Lowe and Symphony Canady
Sydney A. Mason, Symphony Canady, Caitlin O'Grady, Ahkei Togun, Yolanda Snowball
Ahkei Togun and Monti Washington
Ahkei Togun and Monti Washington
Monti Washington and Ahkei Togun
Yolanda Snowball, Sydney A. Mason, Mattie Harris Lowe and Ahkei Togun
Caitlin O'Grady, Yolanda Snowball, Symphony Canady, Monti Washington, Ahkei Togun, Sydney A. Mason
Symphony Canady, Caitlin O'Grady, Yolanda Snowball, Ahkei Togun, Monti Washington, Mattie Harris Lowe
Mattie Harris Lowe, Sydney A. Mason and Erika L. Homes
Monti Washington and Symphony Canady
Caitlin O'Grady and Ahkei Togun
Ahkei Togun and Mattie Harris Lowe
Caitlin O'Grady, Yolanda Snowball, Ahkei Togun and Monti Washington
Ahkei Togun, Caitlin O'Grady
Ahkei Togun and Mattie Harris Lowe
Caitlin O'Grady and Symphony Canady
Mattie Harris Lowe and Symphony Canady
Symphony Canady
Sydney A. Mason and Derrick Parker
Monti Washington and Rosemary Thomas
Monti Washington and Symphony Canady
Symphony Canady and Monti Washington
Derrick Parker, Sydney A. Mason and Monti Washington
Monti Washington and Derrick Parker
Sydney A. Mason and Symphony Canady
Monti Washington, Derrick Parker, Sydney A. Mason and Symphony Canady
Sydney A. Mason, Monti Washington and Symphony Canady
Derrick Parker, Yoland Snowball, Monti Washington, Symphony Canady and Ahkei Togun
Symphony Canady, Caitlin O'Grady and Monti Washington
Symphony Canady, Mattie Harris Lowe and Monti Washington
Caitlin O'Grady and Monti Washington